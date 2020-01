Steve Göldby



Mountain King

Play-Offs
« on: Yesterday at 10:54:53 AM »

Eight points off sixth place, twenty games to go, top of the form table.



I'm starting to think the play-offs is realistic now.



What do you reckon?

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 AM »

VILLA WERE 5 POINTS OFF THE PLAY OFFS THIS TIME LAST SEASON 👍😂👍

monkeyman

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 AM »

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:57:03 AM
VILLA WERE 5 POINTS OFF THE PLAY OFFS THIS TIME LAST SEASON 👍😂👍

WITH A FAR BETTER TEAM AND SCORED FOR FUN SOON AS THAT CUNT GREALISH CAME BACK FROM INJURY THEY KICKED ON

Jake Andrews

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:37:36 PM »

Don't be fucking daft, I say.

We've been brilliant to get four League Wins in a row & put in a high quality performance against Spurs.

We can just as quickly lose four League games on the bounce & get absolutely battered by Spurs too.





Our Squad is still stupidly light & I doubt much will change even when Randolph & Britt are both moved on.

Bobupanddown

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:48:44 PM »

Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:54:53 AM
Eight points off sixth place, twenty games to go, top of the form table.

I'm starting to think the play-offs is realistic now.

What do you reckon?



I'm starting to think the play-offs is realistic now.



What do you reckon?



Step too far this season but if we can consolidate our mid table position and then build for a challenge next season that's a much better outcome than most of us were expecting 5 weeks ago.



Step too far this season but if we can consolidate our mid table position and then build for a challenge next season that's a much better outcome than most of us were expecting 5 weeks ago.

brocky82

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 PM »

9 POINTS FROM NXET 4 GAMES WILL HAVE US ABOUT TOP 10 AND 3-4 POINTS BEHIND 6TH OLACE AND FEOM THAT POSITION EE CAN GET AT THE FUCKIN CUNTS IN THE PLAYOFFS

brocky82

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:14:28 PM »

AND THRE E OF THOSE GAMES ARE AT HOME ANYTHING AT FLUHAM WILL BE A BONUS BUT YA NRVER KNOW

mingebag

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:23:27 PM »

Hard to tell Mr Goldby you know what the Boro is like

The green shoots are definitely there

Robbso

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:29:43 PM »

Keep Clayton fit and get George back and it's a certainty

tunstall

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:32:03 PM »



Relegation?

Robbso

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:43:01 PM »

Anything's possible. Look at the new supporters we have acquired, to be fair they only do London games

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 PM »

Play-offs? Not a prayer, I'm afraid. We went into the January window desperately light, yet as it stands even shorter on numbers AND experience. How long can we get away with playing TWO midfielders as centre-backs for example. Sure, we brought two in from a top flight club but are they match fit & ready to? Apparently not.

mingebag

Re: Play-Offs
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:48:39 PM »

Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:45:24 PM
Play-offs? Not a prayer, I'm afraid. We went into the January window desperately light, yet as it stands even shorter on numbers AND experience. How long can we get away with playing TWO midfielders as centre-backs for example. Sure, we brought two in from a top flight club but are they match fit & ready to? Apparently not.

That's the spirit