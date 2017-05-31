|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
My opinion FWIW, a few points:
She is average looking facially and body (7/10) but like JT says is worth a buck. But if you have Prince in your title - even if dumb, ugly, ginger with a nap like he is/has - you should only be targeting 10s.
Taking above into consideration, personality wise she is a 1- 2/10, a fucking ambitious self centred poisonous bitch. She is taking daft lad for a ride. She'll now start commanding bigger fees from Hollywood roles that she previously would not have been offered because now she has a royal title. This is her motivation and the thick cunt cannot see he's being used. It is all about money and tbf they'll make more money from Hollywood than blabbering on about Climate Change. The ugly bitch is unable to sort out her differences with her Dad so it just shows how horrible she actually is. Only a matter of time after hitting Hollywood that she ditches ginge for a better cock then he'll be here to apologise.
Think whatever you like of her, but her dad is a cunt.
WHY ?
IS HE RELATED TO YOU 😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|