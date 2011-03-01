Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2020, 03:24:10 PM
Author Topic: Harry and Meghan.  (Read 225 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 567


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 09:26:27 AM »
Want their cake and eat it.


Fuckin cheeky cunts.




Still buck her like.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 029



« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:55 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:26:27 AM
Want their cake and eat it.


Fuckin cheeky cunts.




Still buck her like.

All correct. One last point; shes got his balls in her purse. Pussy whupped idiot

Id get rid of them all
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 452

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:14 AM »
PUT A BET ON A FEW WEEKS BACK FOR THEM TO SPLIT WITHIN THE NEXT 3 YEARS  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 030


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:58:56 AM »
The Hewitts are such a delightful couple.They are much misunderstood, especiay Mrs Hewitt who has strived to support her rather dim but not so nice husband.Anyway,I wish them well in their new life ,and will not begrudge them the £600,000 a year it will cost from the taxpayer in police protection.When they have found their feet in Canada/California or God knows where I'm sure they will make a great success of their new business venture.Rumour has it they intend to run a chain of Meghan doughnut parlours.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 928


The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:04:46 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:54:14 AM
PUT A BET ON A FEW WEEKS BACK FOR THEM TO SPLIT WITHIN THE NEXT 3 YEARS  👍💷💷💷👍
I said 5 years when they got married so you're about right.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 199


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:08:14 AM »
Old news Johnny, ya thick cunt :basil:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 452

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:37:11 PM »
FUCKING FREELOADING FUCKING SLAGS  👎

FUCK OFF YOU PAIR OF UTTER CUNTS  👍👍👍

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/meghan-markle-prince-harry-face-21244866?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 928


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:37:11 PM
FUCKING FREELOADING FUCKING SLAGS  👎

FUCK OFF YOU PAIR OF UTTER CUNTS  👍👍👍

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/meghan-markle-prince-harry-face-21244866?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
come the revolution  Arry'. :lids:
(not the  daft corbyn one, the one when the islamics take over. :pope2:)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 364



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:52:46 PM »
I reckon they've made a massive mistake here and the Queen will do something serious about it in the next few hours, leaving them severely embarrassed. They certainly will not have the last word on this...
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 999



« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:55:37 PM »
My opinion FWIW, a few points:

She is average looking facially and body (7/10) but like JT says is worth a buck. But if you have Prince in your title - even if dumb, ugly, ginger with a nap like he is/has - you should only be targeting 10s.

Taking above into consideration, personality wise she is a 1- 2/10, a fucking ambitious self centred poisonous bitch. She is taking daft lad for a ride. She'll now start commanding bigger fees from Hollywood roles that she previously would not have been offered because now she has a royal title. This is her motivation and the thick cunt cannot see he's being used. It is all about money and tbf they'll make more money from Hollywood than blabbering on about Climate Change. The ugly bitch is unable to sort out her differences with her Dad so it just shows how horrible she actually is. Only a matter of time after hitting Hollywood that she ditches ginge for a better cock then he'll be here to apologise.
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 602


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:51 PM »
Good God

How dare they take a photo and put it online without

paying a freeloading Jerno for it..

Its to less people they cant chase down in therir cars..
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 014


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:36:35 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:55:37 PM
My opinion FWIW, a few points:

She is average looking facially and body (7/10) but like JT says is worth a buck. But if you have Prince in your title - even if dumb, ugly, ginger with a nap like he is/has - you should only be targeting 10s.

Taking above into consideration, personality wise she is a 1- 2/10, a fucking ambitious self centred poisonous bitch. She is taking daft lad for a ride. She'll now start commanding bigger fees from Hollywood roles that she previously would not have been offered because now she has a royal title. This is her motivation and the thick cunt cannot see he's being used. It is all about money and tbf they'll make more money from Hollywood than blabbering on about Climate Change. The ugly bitch is unable to sort out her differences with her Dad so it just shows how horrible she actually is. Only a matter of time after hitting Hollywood that she ditches ginge for a better cock then he'll be here to apologise.



Think whatever you like of her, but her dad is a cunt.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 999



« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:47:14 PM »
Apple didn't fall far from the tree did it ..
Logged
Teamboro
Posts: 1 098



« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:01:44 PM »
As I've said on the other post they won't be missed can they take the rest of them with them
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 121



« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:43:13 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:47:14 PM
Apple didn't fall far from the tree did it ..
Depends on how big the tree is  :pd:
Do bonsai do apples  :pd:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 567


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:20:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:08:14 AM
Old news Johnny, ya thick cunt :basil:


Fuck off.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
