Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2020, 03:23:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Iran and USA  (Read 293 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 029



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:46:10 AM »
I dont believe a single solitary word either side say

The imminent threat
The jet crash being a technical problem
Those missiles being accurate/armed/maybe just lobbed two miles into the desert

I utterly loathe the politicians of both vile countries. That is all. As you were.

UTFB
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 567


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:22:36 AM »
 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 029



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:33:06 AM »
Yank rednecks
Iranian headcases in the street

Arseholes, the lot of them
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 860


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:29:27 AM »
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:40:01 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

I reckon they've shot it down by accident. Incompetent fuckwits.
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:04:00 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:10:46 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:10:46 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 928


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:30:51 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:10:46 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.
They can pass it on to more knowledgeable countries to investigate but given the current situation that won't be the yanks.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:35:30 PM »
"more knowledgable countries"  :basil:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 452

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:39:10 PM »
IRAN HAVE BASICALLY SHAT THEIR PANTS  👍😂🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

JUST LIKE RIFLE DID WITH ME  😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 588



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:39:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:46:10 AM
I dont believe a single solitary word either side say

The imminent threat
The jet crash being a technical problem
Those missiles being accurate/armed/maybe just lobbed two miles into the desert

I utterly loathe the politicians of both vile countries. That is all. As you were.

UTFB

TRANSLATION:

I am upset that Trump won and humiliated my political friends

UTFB
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 811



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:40:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:10 PM
IRAN HAVE BASICALLY SHAT THEIR PANTS  👍😂🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

JUST LIKE RIFLE DID WITH ME  😂😂😂👍
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :lids: :beer:   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 928


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:43:33 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:35:30 PM
"more knowledgable countries"  :basil:
do you think iran has the same expertise as western countries, especially the USA which has been  the major manufacturing base for aeroplane design and construction for decades.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:48:20 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:43:33 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:35:30 PM
"more knowledgable countries"  :basil:
do you think iran has the same expertise as western countries, especially the USA which has been  the major manufacturing base for aeroplane design and construction for decades.

They follow the rules in accordance to ICAO, like others do.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:49:59 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:10:46 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.

How it works is that all parties work together for the common good of the investigation. Holding the black boxes back from Boeing is obstructive and definitely incredibly suspicious.

Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:49:59 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:10:46 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.

How it works is that all parties work together for the common good of the investigation. Holding the black boxes back from Boeing is obstructive and definitely incredibly suspicious.


You mean in your own head because it suits a particular narrative?

There is literally nothing obstructive about the way Iran has approached this. Everything they have done is by the rules detailed by ICAO. There is no obligation for them to give the black boxes to Boeing, the obligation is for them to investigate the incident.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 999



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:01:59 PM »
It is typical of the Muslom cult, look after their own peolle, interests and beliefs even if as a consequence more people could die from planes crashing
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 446


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:16:42 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:40:40 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:10 PM
IRAN HAVE BASICALLY SHAT THEIR PANTS  👍😂🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

JUST LIKE RIFLE DID WITH ME  😂😂😂👍
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :lids: :beer:   :pd:


You talking about the time in Isaacs when you parked up outside and took photos  :ponce:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:33:49 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:55:51 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:49:59 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:16:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:10:46 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.

How it works is that all parties work together for the common good of the investigation. Holding the black boxes back from Boeing is obstructive and definitely incredibly suspicious.


You mean in your own head because it suits a particular narrative?

There is literally nothing obstructive about the way Iran has approached this. Everything they have done is by the rules detailed by ICAO. There is no obligation for them to give the black boxes to Boeing, the obligation is for them to investigate the incident.

Of course there is no obligation by law but why wouldn't they hand them over and why wouldn't they work with Boeing on this? Surely that means they are hiding something?

I ahve no narrative on this at all, other than common sense and the common good.  :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 928


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:37:11 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:48:20 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:43:33 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:35:30 PM
"more knowledgable countries"  :basil:
do you think iran has the same expertise as western countries, especially the USA which has been  the major manufacturing base for aeroplane design and construction for decades.

They follow the rules in accordance to ICAO, like others do.
others have handed over the investigation to countries with more expertise. Do you think  iran has the same capabilities.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM »
You have no narrative but you keep insisting Iran must be hiding something if they don't follow a procedure you have invented despite there being no obligation to do so? Yeah, righto.  rava
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:37:11 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:48:20 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:43:33 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:35:30 PM
"more knowledgable countries"  :basil:
do you think iran has the same expertise as western countries, especially the USA which has been  the major manufacturing base for aeroplane design and construction for decades.

They follow the rules in accordance to ICAO, like others do.
others have handed over the investigation to countries with more expertise. Do you think  iran has the same capabilities.

I have no reason to assume they don't, and as they have complied with ICAO regulations, what reason is there to assume their capabilities need questioning?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 030


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:06:05 PM »
I think the Donald made it very clear in his rather measured statement yesterday,that the Iranian regime is in big trouble.If they put one step out of line then they won't know what hits them.Iran has been a major problem to the West and the ME since 1979, when the mad mullahs took over.Its really up to the vast majority of the Iranian people to rid themselves of this Islamic fascist regime.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 579


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:07:04 PM »
Because they are brown. Keep up
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile WWW
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:11:44 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:53:27 PM
You have no narrative but you keep insisting Iran must be hiding something if they don't follow a procedure you have invented despite there being no obligation to do so? Yeah, righto.  rava

You reckon I invented the policy of all parties working together on a major disaster for the common good? Fuck me - that's some compliment that is! Thanks mate!

   :like: :chrisk:
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:12:38 PM »
Your obsession with assuming everyone is racist makes you look a complete and utter tit, towz.

Doesn't help that you're genuinely thick as shit either.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 928


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:13:16 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:07:04 PM
Because they are brown. Keep up
who is.?
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 555


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:14:20 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:11:44 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:53:27 PM
You have no narrative but you keep insisting Iran must be hiding something if they don't follow a procedure you have invented despite there being no obligation to do so? Yeah, righto.  rava

You reckon I invented the policy of all parties working together on a major disaster for the common good? Fuck me - that's some compliment that is! Thanks mate!

   :like: :chrisk:

Even as sarcasm, that's an embarrassing show of misunderstanding.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 029



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:39:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:46:10 AM
I dont believe a single solitary word either side say

The imminent threat
The jet crash being a technical problem
Those missiles being accurate/armed/maybe just lobbed two miles into the desert

I utterly loathe the politicians of both vile countries. That is all. As you were.

UTFB

TRANSLATION:

I am upset that Trump won and humiliated my political friends

UTFB

Properly funny. Sat laughing.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 030


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:23:09 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:13:16 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:07:04 PM
Because they are brown. Keep up
who is.?
[/quot

Meghan Sparkles.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364



View Profile WWW
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:23:31 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 02:14:20 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:11:44 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:53:27 PM
You have no narrative but you keep insisting Iran must be hiding something if they don't follow a procedure you have invented despite there being no obligation to do so? Yeah, righto.  rava

You reckon I invented the policy of all parties working together on a major disaster for the common good? Fuck me - that's some compliment that is! Thanks mate!

   :like: :chrisk:

Even as sarcasm, that's an embarrassing show of misunderstanding.

Sure. OK...  :chrisk:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 121



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:40:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM
Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.

Why would they of they shot the cunt down  lost
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 021

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:06:30 PM »
Surely the Airline are entitled to the black boxes, which they are yet to receive.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 121



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:09:45 PM »
No distress call either  souey
Doesn't take Nicholls to work out does it 

 :jowo3:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 