Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 364







Mountain KingPosts: 9 364

Re: Iran and USA « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:33:49 PM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:55:51 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:49:59 PM Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:16:10 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:10:46 PM Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:04:00 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:29:27 AM Now the Iranians won't hand over the black boxes from the downed plane.



Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to whom? There's absolutely no obligation to do so. The incident happened in their jurisdiction, it's for their civil aviation authority to investigate.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

Hand them over to Boeing, who are in the best position to analyse what happened. Failure to do so means they have something to hide. Obvious.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.

This isn't how it works. The duty to investigate and clear up an plane crash incident is with the nation in which it happened through their aviation authorities.

How it works is that all parties work together for the common good of the investigation. Holding the black boxes back from Boeing is obstructive and definitely incredibly suspicious.





How it works is that all parties work together for the common good of the investigation. Holding the black boxes back from Boeing is obstructive and definitely incredibly suspicious.



There is literally nothing obstructive about the way Iran has approached this. Everything they have done is by the rules detailed by ICAO. There is no obligation for them to give the black boxes to Boeing, the obligation is for them to investigate the incident.

You mean in your own head because it suits a particular narrative?There is literally nothing obstructive about the way Iran has approached this. Everything they have done is by the rules detailed by ICAO. There is no obligation for them to give the black boxes to Boeing, the obligation is for them to investigate the incident.

Of course there is no obligation by law but why wouldn't they hand them over and why wouldn't they work with Boeing on this? Surely that means they are hiding something?



I ahve no narrative on this at all, other than common sense and the common good. Of course there is no obligation by law but why wouldn't they hand them over and why wouldn't they work with Boeing on this? Surely that means they are hiding something?I ahve no narrative on this at all, other than common sense and the common good.