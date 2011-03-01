Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2020, 09:32:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Iran and USA  (Read 41 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 023



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:46:10 AM »
I dont believe a single solitary word either side say

The imminent threat
The jet crash being a technical problem
Those missiles being accurate/armed/maybe just lobbed two miles into the desert

I utterly loathe the politicians of both vile countries. That is all. As you were.

UTFB
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 566


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:22:36 AM »
 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 