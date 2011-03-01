Welcome,
January 09, 2020, 09:32:42 AM
Iran and USA
Author
Topic: Iran and USA
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 023
Iran and USA
I dont believe a single solitary word either side say
The imminent threat
The jet crash being a technical problem
Those missiles being accurate/armed/maybe just lobbed two miles into the desert
I utterly loathe the politicians of both vile countries. That is all. As you were.
UTFB
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Iran and USA
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
