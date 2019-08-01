Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2020, 02:11:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Oasis to reform  (Read 82 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 995



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 PM »

Money, money, money .....

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/9708532/liam-noel-gallagher-letter-reform-oasis/
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 239


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 PM »
DO YOU REALLY THINK LIAM NEEDS MONEY 
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 939


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:36 AM »
Give us a chip yer skinny cunt
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 