January 09, 2020
KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: A POLITE REMINDER !!!!!  (Read 114 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 PM »
GOUT NIGHT TOMORROW (THURSDAY) !!!!!!!!!   :beer: jc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:31 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 PM »
WHAT BARS ARE YER GOIN IN 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 PM »
REINDEER !!!  🎅
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:01:26 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:43:51 PM
REINDEER !!!  🎅
GET YERSELF IN THE SUN PROPPER BEER  :beer:
Logged
