Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 794







TMPosts: 13 794 FAO: ATTENTION PROPETY MAGNET !!! « on: Today at 08:44:57 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 444



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 444I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAO: ATTENTION PROPETY MAGNET !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:31 PM » YOU MISSED AN R OUT YA DAFT CUNT 👍😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......