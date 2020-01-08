Robbso

Robbso
Shame
I see Harry and his missus are bailing out and heading to America. Theyll be sadly missed

Bobupanddown
Re: Shame « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:34 PM »
Let me guess, another private jet trip after which they can lecture us about our carbon footprint.



James Hewitt's son is a proper pussy whipped bellend.

Robbso
Re: Shame « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:15 PM »
Off to live there and aim to become financially independent. Theyre an inspiration to their generation

Snoozy
Posts: 205
Re: Shame « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:12:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:36:15 PM

Off to live there and aim to become financially independent. Theyre an inspiration to their generation

Yeah, starting at such humble beginnings, I wish them all the luck in the world in achieving it