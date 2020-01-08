Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 08, 2020, 09:24:00 PM
Author Topic: Shame  (Read 75 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« on: Today at 08:23:34 PM »
I see Harry and his missus are bailing out and heading to America. Theyll be sadly missed :gaz:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 146


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:34 PM »
Let me guess, another private jet trip after which they can lecture us about our carbon footprint.

James Hewitt's son is a proper pussy whipped bellend.
Teamboro
Posts: 1 097



« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:35:07 PM »
Won't be missed
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:15 PM »
Off to live there and aim to become financially independent. Theyre an inspiration to their generation  :bc:
Snoozy
Posts: 205


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:12:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:36:15 PM
Off to live there and aim to become financially independent. Theyre an inspiration to their generation  :bc:

Yeah, starting at such humble beginnings, I wish them all the luck in the world in achieving it
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:25 PM »
Good man, they deserve our respect. No sponging off the tax payer. A credit to their parents.
