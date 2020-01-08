Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 08, 2020, 09:24:00 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Shame
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Shame (Read 75 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 197
Shame
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:34 PM »
I see Harry and his missus are bailing out and heading to America. Theyll be sadly missed
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 146
Re: Shame
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:27:34 PM »
Let me guess, another private jet trip after which they can lecture us about our carbon footprint.
James Hewitt's son is a proper pussy whipped bellend.
Logged
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 097
Re: Shame
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:35:07 PM »
Won't be missed
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 197
Re: Shame
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:36:15 PM »
Off to live there and aim to become financially independent. Theyre an inspiration to their generation
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 205
Re: Shame
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:12:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 08:36:15 PM
Off to live there and aim to become financially independent. Theyre an inspiration to their generation
Yeah, starting at such humble beginnings, I wish them all the luck in the world in achieving it
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 197
Re: Shame
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:17:25 PM »
Good man, they deserve our respect. No sponging off the tax payer. A credit to their parents.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...