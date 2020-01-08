Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Alright lads  (Read 272 times)
Markoftheboro

Posts: 1


« on: Today at 02:53:02 PM »
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
kippers
Posts: 1 961


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:02:18 PM »
fuck right off   souey
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 354



« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:06:04 PM »
I'm still moaning about being kicked off 606 in 2004  mcl monkey
nekder365
Posts: 277


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:09:12 PM »
Im still smarting about being kicked off the stage at a Snuff concert.......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 145


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:14:12 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?

 jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 143


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:21:36 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?

Alright Mark, or should we call you baddad?  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 561


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:21:53 PM »
Fuck off back there ye fuckin lefty cunt.





 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 994



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:27:15 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?

How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 561


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:28:16 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:27:15 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?

How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll


Your lad is probably a fuckin stupid cunt.




 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 145


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:28:40 PM »
Already at full racist bigot quota. Please apply again after the civil war.  
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 994



« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:30:02 PM »
Nah... we need less muslim paedo defenders  :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 994



« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:28:16 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:27:15 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?

How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll


Your lad is probably a fuckin stupid cunt.




 

He is. He loves clout and hates lefty cunts so not too bad
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 561


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:33:27 PM »
Oy Goldby ye cunt. Let Willies lad on here.



 







 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 354



« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:34:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:27:15 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?

How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll

Get him to email me on stevegoldby@metaltalk.net and I'll sort it.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 994



« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:36:23 PM »
Ok. Doesn't say that whrn creating a new account  monkey
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 354



« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:22:08 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:36:23 PM
Ok. Doesn't say that whrn creating a new account  monkey

Most people can do it on their own, no problem.  :chrisk:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 145


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:25:22 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Posts: 4 117



« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 06:22:08 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:36:23 PM
Ok. Doesn't say that whrn creating a new account  monkey

Most people can do it on their own, no problem.  :chrisk:

Send him a step by step Mr Goldby  charles
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 442

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:58:17 PM »
ITS RUBBERFACES BROTHER MARK RODGERS.... ANOTHER FAT MESS AND RETARD SLINK.... I HEARD HE HAS UPSET THE 44 LADS WHO GOT DETAINED AT DERBY BY SLAGGING THEM IN THE GAZETTE LIVE COMMENTS 👎 AND QUITE A FEW ARE GONNA HAVE A WORD IN HIS SHELL LIKE.... I OFFERED THE PAIR OF EM... THE DOOBEY BROTHERS.... THE TWO FAT BROTHER RODGERS A STRAIGHTNER IN THE BRUNNIES CAR PARK... ONE ON TO 2 BUT THEY STILL SHIT OUT UP TO NOW  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Priv
Posts: 1 296


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:14:03 PM »
Another one of them, does this one have a face like a melting candle as well? 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 442

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:26:23 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 07:14:03 PM
Another one of them, does this one have a face like a melting candle as well? 


HE WILL IF A COUPLE OF THE LADS I KNOW WHO ARE LOOKING FOR HIM GET A GRIP OF HIM  😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
