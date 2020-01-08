Welcome,
January 08, 2020, 07:46:45 PM
Alright lads
Author
Topic: Alright lads (Read 271 times)
Markoftheboro
Online
Posts: 1
Alright lads
«
on:
Today
at 02:53:02 PM »
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 961
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:02:18 PM »
fuck right off
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 354
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:06:04 PM »
I'm still moaning about being kicked off 606 in 2004
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 277
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:09:12 PM »
Im still smarting about being kicked off the stage at a Snuff concert.......
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 145
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:14:12 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 143
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:21:36 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
Alright Mark, or should we call you baddad?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 561
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:21:53 PM »
Fuck off back there ye fuckin lefty cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 994
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:27:15 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 561
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:28:16 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:27:15 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll
Your lad is probably a fuckin stupid cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 145
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:28:40 PM »
Already at full racist bigot quota. Please apply again after the civil war.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 994
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:30:02 PM »
Nah... we need less muslim paedo defenders
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 994
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:28:16 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:27:15 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll
Your lad is probably a fuckin stupid cunt.
He is. He loves clout and hates lefty cunts so not too bad
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 561
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:33:27 PM »
Oy Goldby ye cunt. Let Willies lad on here.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 354
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:34:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:27:15 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on
Today
at 02:53:02 PM
Still moaning about being kicked off FMTTM?
How come he's been able to get an account? Our lad applied for an account in Nov and he's still waiting for admin to get back to him. Mark mist be an admin insider troll
Get him to email me on
stevegoldby@metaltalk.net
and I'll sort it.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 994
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:36:23 PM »
Ok. Doesn't say that whrn creating a new account
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 354
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:22:08 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:36:23 PM
Ok. Doesn't say that whrn creating a new account
Most people can do it on their own, no problem.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 145
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:25:22 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 117
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 06:22:08 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 03:36:23 PM
Ok. Doesn't say that whrn creating a new account
Most people can do it on their own, no problem.
Send him a step by step Mr Goldby
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 442
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:58:17 PM »
ITS RUBBERFACES BROTHER MARK RODGERS.... ANOTHER FAT MESS AND RETARD SLINK.... I HEARD HE HAS UPSET THE 44 LADS WHO GOT DETAINED AT DERBY BY SLAGGING THEM IN THE GAZETTE LIVE COMMENTS 👎 AND QUITE A FEW ARE GONNA HAVE A WORD IN HIS SHELL LIKE.... I OFFERED THE PAIR OF EM... THE DOOBEY BROTHERS.... THE TWO FAT BROTHER RODGERS A STRAIGHTNER IN THE BRUNNIES CAR PARK... ONE ON TO 2 BUT THEY STILL SHIT OUT UP TO NOW 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 296
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:14:03 PM »
Another one of them, does this one have a face like a melting candle as well?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 442
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Alright lads
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:26:23 PM »
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 07:14:03 PM
Another one of them, does this one have a face like a melting candle as well?
HE WILL IF A COUPLE OF THE LADS I KNOW WHO ARE LOOKING FOR HIM GET A GRIP OF HIM 😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
