Author Topic: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍  (Read 700 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM »
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:41:30 PM »
 YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK FIRST  mick
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:51:34 PM »


monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:51:34 PM



  lost
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:38:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:


YOU KEEP THINKING THAT KIDDA  👍

GOT IT NOW IN SHARES ALONE  DICKHEAD. 👍💷👍

JEALOUSY IS AN AWFUL TRAIT  👎
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:17:39 PM »
Well done on being able to afford a house at 60  :ponce:
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:18:39 PM »
YAAAWNNN.

Not another ''Ive got a shed load of money''  thread  
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:48:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins
calamity
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:53:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins

He's grandstanding, it's what he does, nobody except his clinkers believe him  :alf:
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:04:21 PM »
Where we talking about?  Lazagrotty or Pattaya ?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:04:50 PM »
Fuerteventura (I think)
towz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:15:56 PM »
Have you found a nice bedsit overlooking a petrol station forecourt like?
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:25:08 PM »
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:36:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:40:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins


AND I THOUGHT YOU WERE A SENSIBLE CUNT... FFS...
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:13:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 02:36:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
 

i didn't say i was going, i just booked a flight  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:00:06 PM »
A great time to buy there given Brexit etc.

 :like:
BoroPE
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:04:13 PM »
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:24:43 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.

Nerja  :like:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:25:32 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55




Me too.



 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:39:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:25:32 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55




Me too.



 :like:



Me too.



 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:40:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:24:43 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.

Nerja  :like:

Nerja is shite.

 oleary









PS: I've never been.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:43:46 PM »
Is it too Spanish?  charles
Robbso
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:26:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72

Fuck off :alf:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:54:48 PM »
 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:07:30 PM »
MAINLAND SPAIN... APRIL TO OCTOBER  👎

CANARY ISLANDS ALL YEAR ROUND  👍

FUCK MAINLAND SPAIN  👎
monkeyman
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:10:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:07:30 PM
MAINLAND SPAIN... APRIL TO OCTOBER  👎

CANARY ISLANDS ALL YEAR ROUND  👍

FUCK MAINLAND SPAIN  👎
GET A JOB HANDING FLYERS OUT AT THE BARS  :like:
BoroPE
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:13:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:07:30 PM
MAINLAND SPAIN... APRIL TO OCTOBER  👎

CANARY ISLANDS ALL YEAR ROUND  👍

FUCK MAINLAND SPAIN  👎

Was in Benidorm last March weather was spot on.  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.


A BIT LIKE DIDI  THEN EH  👍
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:45:22 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 07:13:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:07:30 PM
MAINLAND SPAIN... APRIL TO OCTOBER  👎

CANARY ISLANDS ALL YEAR ROUND  👍

FUCK MAINLAND SPAIN  👎

Was in Benidorm last March weather was spot on.  :like:

Benidorm today, 18 degrees and bright sun shine, not a cloud in the sky, :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:24:42 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:45:22 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 07:13:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:07:30 PM
MAINLAND SPAIN... APRIL TO OCTOBER  👎

CANARY ISLANDS ALL YEAR ROUND  👍

FUCK MAINLAND SPAIN  👎

Was in Benidorm last March weather was spot on.  :like:

Benidorm today, 18 degrees and bright sun shine, not a cloud in the sky, :like:

TOUCHED 24 TODAY HERE... HOTTEST DAY SINCE I BEEN HERE 👍😎🌞🌞🌞😎👍🍺
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:30:50 PM »
WHAT AVE YER DONE ON YEROLIDAYS BESIDES COMING ON HERE ???      
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:32:37 PM »
PROPETIES   
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:49:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:40:23 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins


AND I THOUGHT YOU WERE A SENSIBLE CUNT... FFS...

Hey come off it Lids. You wouldnt want to live there full time.
El Capitan
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:59:39 PM »
Sit in the brunnies all day, or sit at a bar in the sun all day.


I can see the appeal for Lids  monkey
ZombieTits
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 PM »
Checking out 'propeties' in fwer, fuert, fert.....

What a thick cunt.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:28:21 AM »
Lidds is a right thick fat cunt  :ponce: good job the cross has disabled parking because he's going to fucking need it 


 
