January 08, 2020, 06:08:16 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍  (Read 395 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 437

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 12:36:55 PM »
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 197

Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 232


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:30 PM »
 YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK FIRST  mick
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 788



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:34 PM »


Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 8 232


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:51:34 PM



  lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 437

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:38:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:


YOU KEEP THINKING THAT KIDDA  👍

GOT IT NOW IN SHARES ALONE  DICKHEAD. 👍💷👍

JEALOUSY IS AN AWFUL TRAIT  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 143


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:17:39 PM »
Well done on being able to afford a house at 60  :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Posts: 1 961


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:18:39 PM »
YAAAWNNN.

Not another ''Ive got a shed load of money''  thread  
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 991



« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:40:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 703


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:48:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
calamity
Posts: 8 010


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:53:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins

He's grandstanding, it's what he does, nobody except his clinkers believe him  :alf:
kippers
Posts: 1 961


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:04:21 PM »
Where we talking about?  Lazagrotty or Pattaya ?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 703


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:04:50 PM »
Fuerteventura (I think)
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Posts: 7 576


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:15:56 PM »
Have you found a nice bedsit overlooking a petrol station forecourt like?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 143


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:25:08 PM »
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 232


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:36:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 437

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:40:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins


AND I THOUGHT YOU WERE A SENSIBLE CUNT... FFS...
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 143


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:13:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:36:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
 

i didn't say i was going, i just booked a flight  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 958



« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:00:06 PM »
A great time to buy there given Brexit etc.

 :like:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
BoroPE
Posts: 2 110


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:13 PM »
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 143


« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:24:43 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.

Nerja  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 561


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:25:32 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55




Me too.



 :like:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 958



« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:39:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:25:32 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55




Me too.



 :like:



Me too.



 :like:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 958



« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:40:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:24:43 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.

Nerja  :like:

Nerja is shite.

 oleary









PS: I've never been.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 991



« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:43:46 PM »
Is it too Spanish?  charles
Robbso
Posts: 14 193


« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:26:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72

Fuck off :alf:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 561


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:54:48 PM »
 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 437

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:07:30 PM »
MAINLAND SPAIN... APRIL TO OCTOBER  👎

CANARY ISLANDS ALL YEAR ROUND  👍

FUCK MAINLAND SPAIN  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
