Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 08, 2020, 04:23:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍  (Read 289 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 435

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:36:55 PM »
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 197

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 230


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:30 PM »
 YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK FIRST  mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 788



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:51:34 PM »


Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 230


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:51:34 PM



  lost
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 435

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:38:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:


YOU KEEP THINKING THAT KIDDA  👍

GOT IT NOW IN SHARES ALONE  DICKHEAD. 👍💷👍

JEALOUSY IS AN AWFUL TRAIT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 142


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:17:39 PM »
Well done on being able to afford a house at 60  :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 961


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:18:39 PM »
YAAAWNNN.

Not another ''Ive got a shed load of money''  thread  
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 989



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:40:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 703


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:48:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 010


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:53:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins

He's grandstanding, it's what he does, nobody except his clinkers believe him  :alf:
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 961


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:04:21 PM »
Where we talking about?  Lazagrotty or Pattaya ?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 703


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:04:50 PM »
Fuerteventura (I think)
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 576


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:15:56 PM »
Have you found a nice bedsit overlooking a petrol station forecourt like?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 142


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:25:08 PM »
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 230


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:36:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 435

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:40:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.

A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
 klins


AND I THOUGHT YOU WERE A SENSIBLE CUNT... FFS...
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 142


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:13:53 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:36:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.

Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
 

i didn't say i was going, i just booked a flight  mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 955



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:00:06 PM »
A great time to buy there given Brexit etc.

 :like:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 110


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:13 PM »
Cashing my ICI pension in at 55 going to get a place in Spain somewhere a bit closer though with shorter cheaper flights.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 