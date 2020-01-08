Welcome,
January 08, 2020, 02:37:36 PM
CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
Topic: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍 (Read 201 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 434
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
on:
Today
at 12:36:55 PM »
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 197
Pack o cunts
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
As if you'll ever have that much....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 230
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:41:30 PM »
YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK FIRST
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 788
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:51:34 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 230
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:51:34 PM
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 434
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:38:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
As if you'll ever have that much....
YOU KEEP THINKING THAT KIDDA 👍
GOT IT NOW IN SHARES ALONE DICKHEAD. 👍💷👍
JEALOUSY IS AN AWFUL TRAIT 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 139
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:17:39 PM »
Well done on being able to afford a house at 60
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 960
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:18:39 PM »
YAAAWNNN.
Not another ''Ive got a shed load of money'' thread
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 983
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:40:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 703
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:48:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.
A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 009
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:53:58 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:48:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 01:40:52 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Too far from the UK and flights too expensive if you are popping there and back. If you are prepared to live there fair enough. If the former mainland would be better, somewhere like Murcia, Blanca or Malaga area.
A week or two on a bland, windy volcanic rock is okay, but living there?
He's grandstanding, it's what he does, nobody except his clinkers believe him
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 960
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:04:21 PM »
Where we talking about? Lazagrotty or Pattaya ?
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 6 703
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:04:50 PM »
Fuerteventura (I think)
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 7 576
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:15:56 PM »
Have you found a nice bedsit overlooking a petrol station forecourt like?
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 139
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:25:08 PM »
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.
Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 230
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:36:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:25:08 PM
Good year round rental potential in the canaries.
Flights arent too bad this time of year. Just booked one for Sunday to lanzarote for £72
Loading...