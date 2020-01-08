Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 08, 2020, 12:42:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍  (Read 15 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 431

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:36:55 PM »
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 197

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷

As if you'll ever have that much....

:alf:

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 228


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:41:30 PM »
 YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK FIRST  mick
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 