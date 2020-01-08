Welcome,
January 08, 2020
CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
Author
Topic: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 431
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
on:
Today
at 12:36:55 PM »
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 197
Pack o cunts
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:38:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:36:55 PM
QUARTER A MILL YOU CAN GET A NICE 4 BED VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍🍺🍹🍺💷
As if you'll ever have that much....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 228
Re: CHECKING PROPETIES OUT OVER HERE. 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:41:30 PM »
YER NEED TO GET BACK TO WORK FIRST
Logged
