Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 08, 2020, 06:37:50 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Iran launch missile strikes on US bases.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Iran launch missile strikes on US bases. (Read 35 times)
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 069
Iran launch missile strikes on US bases.
«
on:
Today
at 04:51:28 AM »
Big Don gonna be letting of some big fireworks in Iran soon.
Turbans, goats and sandals everywhere.
Logged
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 889
Re: Iran launch missile strikes on US bases.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:12:55 AM »
He is making sure he is having a good nights kip before he presses the red button. Its gonna kick off likecfuck once he wakes up.. dont think I'll be getting on any flights via middle east any time soon
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...