January 07, 2020, 09:55:59 PM
Topic: Demolition  (Read 37 times)
mingebag
Posts: 4 110



on: Today at 09:42:36 PM
Man U are being fucking destroyed here  lost
El Capitan
Posts: 40 135


Reply #1 on: Today at 09:43:06 PM
Should be about 6 nowt this



Great stuff  :alf:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 854


Once in every lifetime


Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:25 PM
Good.

Solskjaer is a lovely bloke but he's so far out of his fucking depth.


P45 is in the fax machine
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Posts: 3 936


Reply #3 on: Today at 09:52:52 PM
Not according to your mate Liddle
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
