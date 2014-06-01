Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 07, 2020, 09:55:54 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Demolition
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Demolition (Read 36 times)
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 110
Demolition
«
on:
Today
at 09:42:36 PM »
Man U are being fucking destroyed here
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 135
Re: Demolition
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:43:06 PM »
Should be about 6 nowt this
Great stuff
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 854
Once in every lifetime
Re: Demolition
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:47:25 PM »
Good.
Solskjaer is a lovely bloke but he's so far out of his fucking depth.
P45 is in the fax machine
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 936
Re: Demolition
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:52:52 PM »
Not according to your mate Liddle
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...