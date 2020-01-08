Welcome,
January 08, 2020, 01:11:28 AM
Spurs Guide for Away fans
Author
Topic: Spurs Guide for Away fans (Read 99 times)
Ural Quntz
Spurs Guide for Away fans
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:17 PM »
No cash
No bags
Nothing with lids that can be filled and thrown.
https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/media/21543/away-supporters.pdf
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ben G
Re: Spurs Guide for Away fans
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:45 PM »
Small polythene bags are okay?
Tory Cunt
Ural Quntz
Re: Spurs Guide for Away fans
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:37:45 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 09:19:45 PM
Small polythene bags are okay?
See through only
Its very like the rules for NFL games in the US - which is probably where they got it from having staged NFL games there already
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
