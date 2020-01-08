Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Spurs Guide for Away fans
« on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 PM »
No cash
No bags
Nothing with lids that can be filled and thrown.
 :lids:

https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/media/21543/away-supporters.pdf
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 PM »
Small polythene bags are okay?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:37:45 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:19:45 PM
Small polythene bags are okay?

See through only

Its very like the rules for NFL games in the US - which is probably where they got it from having staged NFL games there already
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
