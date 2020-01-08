Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Spurs Roll Call
Ben G
Myself & Golby defo
I may need to find a bench in Waterloo station to kip on that night.

Any ideas on pub for the met up?
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS 
Ben G
Union Jack Club is a possible.
LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: monkeyman
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍

GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE  👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
monkeyman
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: monkeyman
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍

GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE  👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
  :nige:
monkeyman
GET IN TOUCH WITH JOHN PAUL HE WILL PUT YER UP  klins
Jimmy Cooper
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: monkeyman
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍

GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE  👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
AYE, THE SCRUBS, PENTONVILLE,BELMARSH,WANDSWORTH. :chrisk:
PoliteDwarf
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: monkeyman
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍

GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE  👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
AYE, THE SCRUBS, PENTONVILLE,BELMARSH,WANDSWORTH. :chrisk:

...and called Abdul.
Johnny Thunder
Pair of fuckin shitstabbing cunts.




 
LEON TROTSKY
Quote from: monkeyman
GET IN TOUCH WITH JOHN PAUL HE WILL PUT YER UP  klins

HE PROBS BACK IN JAIL AGAIN THE ORRIBLE JOCK CUNT  👍😠👍
BoroPE
3 of us going on the Jack and Jill bus.  Plenty of booze on the way.  :like:
El Capitan
Ill be in the canaries with Robbso and Redsteel  :ponce:
