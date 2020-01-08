Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 08, 2020, 07:46:29 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Spurs Roll Call
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Spurs Roll Call (Read 177 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 696
Spurs Roll Call
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:09 PM »
Myself & Golby defo
I may need to find a bench in Waterloo station to kip on that night.
Any ideas on pub for the met up?
Logged
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 233
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:28 PM »
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 696
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:13 PM »
Union Jack Club is a possible.
Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 442
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:20 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:21:28 PM
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍
GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE 👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 233
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:32:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:21:28 PM
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍
GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE 👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 233
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:41 PM »
GET IN TOUCH WITH JOHN PAUL HE WILL PUT YER UP
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 921
The ace face.
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:32:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:21:28 PM
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍
GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE 👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
AYE, THE SCRUBS, PENTONVILLE,BELMARSH,WANDSWORTH.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 316
Not big and not clever
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:35 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:44:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:32:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:21:28 PM
STAY AT GOLDBY'S WITH LIDS
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I DONT FANCY SPENDING THE NIGHT WITH 2 BLOKES THAT SWING BOTH WAYS...... 😍
GOOD JOB I GOT LOADS OF RELATIVES IN THE SMOKE LIKE 👍🍺💪🇬🇧😜
AYE, THE SCRUBS, PENTONVILLE,BELMARSH,WANDSWORTH.
...and called Abdul.
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 561
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:27:35 PM »
Pair of fuckin shitstabbing cunts.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 442
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:00:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:42:41 PM
GET IN TOUCH WITH JOHN PAUL HE WILL PUT YER UP
HE PROBS BACK IN JAIL AGAIN THE ORRIBLE JOCK CUNT 👍😠👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 113
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:11:09 PM »
3 of us going on the Jack and Jill bus. Plenty of booze on the way.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:13:43 PM by BoroPE
»
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 145
Re: Spurs Roll Call
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:15:47 PM »
Ill be in the canaries with Robbso and Redsteel
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...