January 07, 2020, 08:16:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britt.
Author
Topic: Britt. (Read 106 times)
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 533
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Britt.
«
on:
Today
at 07:11:00 PM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/18142947.aston-villa-want-sign-britt-assombalonga-middlesbrough/
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 107
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:26:12 PM »
Best news of the window so far
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 348
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:27:12 PM »
Must be making one final push for relegation.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 214
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:35:07 PM »
I HOPE VILLA GET RELEGATED FUCKING HATE THAT CLUB
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:38:31 PM by monkeyman
»
Logged
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 294
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:38:26 PM »
8.5 mill rumoured, id snap their hands off for that.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 533
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:40:18 PM »
That would be fuckin bewty.
I was thinking 4-5 mil.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 533
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:42:18 PM »
Anyway, fuck off ye cunts.
I'm off to get lashed up.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 348
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:49:20 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 07:42:18 PM
Anyway, fuck off ye cunts.
I'm off to get lashed up.
That'll only take you twenty minutes, lightweight. What you gonna do with the rest of the evening?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 133
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:51:09 PM »
Argue on here
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 107
Re: Britt.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 07:42:18 PM
Anyway, fuck off ye cunts.
I'm off to get lashed up.
Your lad know
Logged
