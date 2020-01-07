Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Britt.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/18142947.aston-villa-want-sign-britt-assombalonga-middlesbrough/





 
Best news of the window so far  :like:
Must be making one final push for relegation.
I HOPE VILLA GET RELEGATED FUCKING HATE THAT CLUB :wanker:
8.5 mill rumoured, id snap their hands off for that.
That would be fuckin bewty.

I was thinking 4-5 mil.
Anyway, fuck off ye cunts.



I'm off to get lashed up.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :like:
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:42:18 PM
Anyway, fuck off ye cunts.



I'm off to get lashed up.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :like:

That'll only take you twenty minutes, lightweight. What you gonna do with the rest of the evening?   :basil:
Argue on here  monkey
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:42:18 PM
Anyway, fuck off ye cunts.



I'm off to get lashed up.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :like:

Your lad know  :pd:
 mcl
