January 07, 2020, 11:35:08 PM
Author Topic: Parmo Challenge  (Read 267 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 348



« on: Today at 06:24:33 PM »
Two parmos, two chips, two salads, onion rings and mushrooms in under twelve minutes. Impressive!

 :like:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/world-champion-competitive-eater-leah-17521135


 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 533


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:45 PM »
Buck.




 :like:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 921


The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:25:45 PM
Buck.




 :like:
no shit!.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Posts: 4 111



« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:20:06 PM »
What a woman  :pope2:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 951



« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:43 PM »
I bet she is a good shitter.

 klins
thicko

Posts: 47


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:48 PM »
Gobblin' Tees Maid...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:15 PM by thicko »
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 977



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:57:11 PM »
She certainly knows how to swallow
Snoozy
Posts: 202


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:01:45 PM »
More meat in her mouth than that lass in Cyprus
calamity
Posts: 8 004


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:13:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:25:45 PM
Buck.




 :like:

Shed be the one bucking you, while eating a mixed grill off yer back  :chrisk:
