January 07, 2020, 11:35:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Parmo Challenge
Author
Topic: Parmo Challenge (Read 267 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 348
Parmo Challenge
«
on:
Today
at 06:24:33 PM »
Two parmos, two chips, two salads, onion rings and mushrooms in under twelve minutes. Impressive!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/world-champion-competitive-eater-leah-17521135
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 533
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:25:45 PM »
Buck.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 921
The ace face.
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:57:43 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:25:45 PM
Buck.
no shit!.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 111
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:20:06 PM »
What a woman
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 951
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:04:43 PM »
I bet she is a good shitter.
thicko
Offline
Posts: 47
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:48:48 PM »
Gobblin' Tees Maid...
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:08:15 PM by thicko
»
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 977
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:57:11 PM »
She certainly knows how to swallow
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 202
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:01:45 PM »
More meat in her mouth than that lass in Cyprus
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 004
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:13:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:25:45 PM
Buck.
Shed be the one bucking you, while eating a mixed grill off yer back
