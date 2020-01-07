Welcome,
January 07, 2020, 06:36:29 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Parmo Challenge
Author
Topic: Parmo Challenge
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 346
Parmo Challenge
«
on:
Today
at 06:24:33 PM
Two parmos, two chips, two salads, onion rings and mushrooms in under twelve minutes. Impressive!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/world-champion-competitive-eater-leah-17521135
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 525
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Parmo Challenge
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:25:45 PM
Buck.
