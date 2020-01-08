Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍  (Read 525 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 05:00:39 PM »
GLAD I GOT ONE  👍😂😂😂💪😂😂😂👍😜😎
BoroPE
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:02:38 PM »
 
BoroPE
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:06:59 PM »
Its ok its on BBC anyway £100 saved.  :pope2:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:07:10 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 05:02:38 PM


YA CAN'T HELP IT IF YER ITK LIKE..... SOME PEOPLE ARE SOME PEOPLE ARE NOT... JUST THE WAY THE COOKIE CRUMBLES INNIT  👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:08:23 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 05:06:59 PM
Its ok its on BBC anyway £100 saved.  :pope2:

I CANNOT WATCH THAT I DONT HAVE A TV LICENCE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:30:50 PM »
9,300 lidds? You stupid cunt  :lids:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:35:14 PM »
3500 the allocation was it not?!
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 05:30:50 PM
9,300 lidds? You stupid cunt  :lids:

SILLY CUNT.... WE HAD 2 CHOICES EITHER TAKE 3,700 OR THE NEXT STEP UP WAS 9,300 GIBBO SHIT HIMSELF JUST LIKE YOU DO YA NO SHOW CUNT  👎
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:44:14 PM »
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more

Is there anything you are ITK about?

 :alf:
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:52:12 PM »
Yeah because you know the ins and outs of my mate gibbo  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:44:14 PM
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more

Is there anything you are ITK about?

 :alf:

YES COURS YOU HAVE.... YOU DONT HAVE 82 POINTS YOU SOFT CUNT.... YOU WILL SCRAMBLE ABOUT TOMORRA LIKE ALL THE OTHER DULLARDS  😂😂😂 WHO NEEDS POINTS WHEN YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:00:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:55:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:44:14 PM
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more

Is there anything you are ITK about?

 :alf:

YES COURS YOU HAVE.... YOU DONT HAVE 82 POINTS YOU SOFT CUNT.... YOU WILL SCRAMBLE ABOUT TOMORRA LIKE ALL THE OTHER DULLARDS  😂😂😂 WHO NEEDS POINTS WHEN YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡

If all the tickets are sold why would anybody scramble about tomorrow?

What a dope you are - no wonder everybody is laughing at you!

 monkey
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM »
Lidds making himself look fucking stupid shocker  :ponce:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:03:01 PM »
Fairly confident well get another load. Spurs arent going to sell out.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 08:03:01 PM
Fairly confident well get another load. Spurs arent going to sell out.

GIBBO WAS GIVEN 2 CHOICES... TAKE 3,700 OR THE FULL 9,300 HE CHOSE THE LESSER.... ITS TO DO WITH SEGREGATION...
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:16:50 PM »
It must be some stadium to attract this amount of attention :alf:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:20:35 PM »
I'm not some starry eyed 15 year-old so have no intention of going. But for those that are, only proof of purchase of a ticket for our home game v Derby should entitle them to buy tickets for this game.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:28:46 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM
Lidds making himself look fucking stupid shocker  :ponce:

THEY HAVE GONE DAFT CUNT ALL SNAPPED UP BY SEASON TICKET HOLDERS... NONE ON SALE TO DICKHEADS LIKE YOU 👎😂😂😂👎
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM »
Home tickets then. No way this is a big game for the prawn sandwich lot.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:33:20 PM »
BE LOADS OF EMPTY SEATS IN THE PENNY CHEWS END  👍
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:34:34 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:20:35 PM
I'm not some starry eyed 15 year-old so have no intention of going. But for those that are, only proof of purchase of a ticket for our home game v Derby should entitle them to buy tickets for this game.



Should introduce one of these  :lids:
Robbso
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:20:35 PM
I'm not some starry eyed 15 year-old so have no intention of going. But for those that are, only proof of purchase of a ticket for our home game v Derby should entitle them to buy tickets for this game.



Thats a thought, it must be easier to arrange a meet at our home game against derby in the EFL than travel all the way to London to watch spurs :basil: cheaper, surely. Any way Ill be at the riverside before driving to Leeds Bradford airport :homer:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:20:35 PM
I'm not some starry eyed 15 year-old so have no intention of going. But for those that are, only proof of purchase of a ticket for our home game v Derby should entitle them to buy tickets for this game.



Where did you find that bit of logic?

No Points - no prizes

Until general sale
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:02:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:28:46 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM
Lidds making himself look fucking stupid shocker  :ponce:

THEY HAVE GONE DAFT CUNT ALL SNAPPED UP BY SEASON TICKET HOLDERS... NONE ON SALE TO DICKHEADS LIKE YOU 👎😂😂😂👎


That's why I have a ticket you fat cunt  :ponce: I don't rely on others to help me out because your a fucking waste of space  :ponce:
Bernie
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:37:40 AM »
According to Westy Nicholls there was "Still well over two thirds tickets left" at 18.20 last night.

As much as he is a bell end, I would still think that with his contacts at the club he will know more about ticket availability than little Acko.

So yet more utter horseshit from little legs.

ITK my fucking arse  :nige:
BoroPE
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:39:30 AM »
Just got 3 no problem.  :pope2:
BoroPE
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:43:13 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:28:46 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM
Lidds making himself look fucking stupid shocker  :ponce:

THEY HAVE GONE DAFT CUNT ALL SNAPPED UP BY SEASON TICKET HOLDERS... NONE ON SALE TO DICKHEADS LIKE YOU 👎😂😂😂👎

Hope you didn't 0ut a bag of sand on it.  souey
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:59:10 AM »
ALL GONE SNAPPED UP BY THE 70 POINTERS 👍😂😂😂👍

ANYONE WANNA BUY THE ONE SOMEONE GOT ME ?
JUST FOUND OUT GOT THE CAMERA UP ME BUM THAT DAY  😠

LET YOU HAVE IT FACE VALUE ME  BEIGN A GOOD EGG AND ALL THAT  👍😂😂😂👍
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:15:31 AM »
I'm not stressing about this at all - enough for everyone I reckon... see where we are at the end of today.


Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Soon on sale
Tue 14 Jan
Kick off 20:05
Coming Soon
Seats on sale to supporters with 82 points or more from 1pm on Tuesday 7 January
Seats on sale to supporters with 70 points or more from 9am on Wednesday 8 January
Seats on sale to supporters with 30 points or more from 1pm on Wednesday 8 January
Seats on General Sale from 9am on Thursday 9 January
V6
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:57:48 AM »
i've not bothered felt too guilty going without my lads  :like:

didnt think 82 points was hard to gain anyways both my sons have late 80s (starting 70) already i'm in the 90s
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:05:50 PM »
GÖLDBY I TOLD YA THERE GONE 💪

WON'T MAKE GENERAL SALE  👎
monkeyman
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:10:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:50 PM
GÖLDBY I TOLD YA THERE GONE 💪

WON'T MAKE GENERAL SALE  👎
RED NOSED ROB SAID THERE ARE PLENTY LEFT  oleary
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:23:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:10:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:50 PM
GÖLDBY I TOLD YA THERE GONE 💪

WON'T MAKE GENERAL SALE  👎
RED NOSED ROB SAID THERE ARE PLENTY LEFT  oleary

AYE BODIES ON 9 CROMWELL SQUARE. 😂😂😂😂😂👍
Bernie
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:28:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:23:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:10:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:50 PM
GÖLDBY I TOLD YA THERE GONE 💪

WON'T MAKE GENERAL SALE  👎
RED NOSED ROB SAID THERE ARE PLENTY LEFT  oleary

AYE BODIES ON 9 CROMWELL SQUARE. 😂😂😂😂😂👍

Is that anywhere near 25 Cromwell Street?

You are genuinely the stupidest person I have ever come across.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:33:18 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:28:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:23:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:10:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:50 PM
GÖLDBY I TOLD YA THERE GONE 💪

WON'T MAKE GENERAL SALE  👎
RED NOSED ROB SAID THERE ARE PLENTY LEFT  oleary

AYE BODIES ON 9 CROMWELL SQUARE. 😂😂😂😂😂👍

Is that anywhere near 25 Cromwell Street?

You are genuinely the stupidest person I have ever come across.

YOU JUST WASTED 2 MINS OF YA LIFE THAT YOU WILL NEVER GET BACK YOU STUPID WRONG UN CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍

MIGHT GET A BELL FOR YOU AND RING IT WHEN I NEED YA 😂😂😂
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:37:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:33:18 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:28:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:23:02 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:10:17 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:05:50 PM
GÖLDBY I TOLD YA THERE GONE 💪

WON'T MAKE GENERAL SALE  👎
RED NOSED ROB SAID THERE ARE PLENTY LEFT  oleary

AYE BODIES ON 9 CROMWELL SQUARE. 😂😂😂😂😂👍

Is that anywhere near 25 Cromwell Street?

You are genuinely the stupidest person I have ever come across.

YOU JUST WASTED 2 MINS OF YA LIFE THAT YOU WILL NEVER GET BACK YOU STUPID WRONG UN CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍

MIGHT GET A BELL FOR YOU AND RING IT WHEN I NEED YA 😂😂😂

Ah yes - the classic 'I'm pulling your leg' defence.

Used by idiots to hide their own stupidity

 :lids:
