January 07, 2020, 08:16:34 PM
Topic: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 420

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 05:00:39 PM »
GLAD I GOT ONE  👍😂😂😂💪😂😂😂👍😜😎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BoroPE
Posts: 2 106


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:02:38 PM »
 
BoroPE
Posts: 2 106


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:06:59 PM »
Its ok its on BBC anyway £100 saved.  :pope2:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 420

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:07:10 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:02:38 PM


YA CAN'T HELP IT IF YER ITK LIKE..... SOME PEOPLE ARE SOME PEOPLE ARE NOT... JUST THE WAY THE COOKIE CRUMBLES INNIT  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 420

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:08:23 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 05:06:59 PM
Its ok its on BBC anyway £100 saved.  :pope2:

I CANNOT WATCH THAT I DONT HAVE A TV LICENCE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 435


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:30:50 PM »
9,300 lidds? You stupid cunt  :lids:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 887


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:35:14 PM »
3500 the allocation was it not?!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 420

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:35:27 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 05:30:50 PM
9,300 lidds? You stupid cunt  :lids:

SILLY CUNT.... WE HAD 2 CHOICES EITHER TAKE 3,700 OR THE NEXT STEP UP WAS 9,300 GIBBO SHIT HIMSELF JUST LIKE YOU DO YA NO SHOW CUNT  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 192

Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:14 PM »
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more

Is there anything you are ITK about?

 :alf:
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 435


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:52:12 PM »
Yeah because you know the ins and outs of my mate gibbo  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 420

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:44:14 PM
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more

Is there anything you are ITK about?

 :alf:

YES COURS YOU HAVE.... YOU DONT HAVE 82 POINTS YOU SOFT CUNT.... YOU WILL SCRAMBLE ABOUT TOMORRA LIKE ALL THE OTHER DULLARDS  😂😂😂 WHO NEEDS POINTS WHEN YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 192

Pack o cunts


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:00:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:55:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:44:14 PM
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more

Is there anything you are ITK about?

 :alf:

YES COURS YOU HAVE.... YOU DONT HAVE 82 POINTS YOU SOFT CUNT.... YOU WILL SCRAMBLE ABOUT TOMORRA LIKE ALL THE OTHER DULLARDS  😂😂😂 WHO NEEDS POINTS WHEN YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡

If all the tickets are sold why would anybody scramble about tomorrow?

What a dope you are - no wonder everybody is laughing at you!

 monkey
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 435


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:02:22 PM »
Lidds making himself look fucking stupid shocker  :ponce:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 692


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:03:01 PM »
Fairly confident well get another load. Spurs arent going to sell out.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 420

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:03:01 PM
Fairly confident well get another load. Spurs arent going to sell out.

GIBBO WAS GIVEN 2 CHOICES... TAKE 3,700 OR THE FULL 9,300 HE CHOSE THE LESSER.... ITS TO DO WITH SEGREGATION...
