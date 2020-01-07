Welcome,
January 07, 2020, 08:16:34 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
Author
Topic: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍 (Read 208 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 420
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
on:
Today
at 05:00:39 PM »
GLAD I GOT ONE 👍😂😂😂💪😂😂😂👍😜😎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 106
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:02:38 PM »
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 106
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:06:59 PM »
Its ok its on BBC anyway £100 saved.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 420
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:07:10 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 05:02:38 PM
YA CAN'T HELP IT IF YER ITK LIKE..... SOME PEOPLE ARE SOME PEOPLE ARE NOT... JUST THE WAY THE COOKIE CRUMBLES INNIT 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 420
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:08:23 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 05:06:59 PM
Its ok its on BBC anyway £100 saved.
I CANNOT WATCH THAT I DONT HAVE A TV LICENCE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 435
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:30:50 PM »
9,300 lidds? You stupid cunt
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 887
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:35:14 PM »
3500 the allocation was it not?!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 420
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:35:27 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 05:30:50 PM
9,300 lidds? You stupid cunt
SILLY CUNT.... WE HAD 2 CHOICES EITHER TAKE 3,700 OR THE NEXT STEP UP WAS 9,300 GIBBO SHIT HIMSELF JUST LIKE YOU DO YA NO SHOW CUNT 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 192
Pack o cunts
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:44:14 PM »
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more
Is there anything you are ITK about?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 435
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:52:12 PM »
Yeah because you know the ins and outs of my mate gibbo
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 420
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:44:14 PM
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more
Is there anything you are ITK about?
YES COURS YOU HAVE.... YOU DONT HAVE 82 POINTS YOU SOFT CUNT.... YOU WILL SCRAMBLE ABOUT TOMORRA LIKE ALL THE OTHER DULLARDS 😂😂😂 WHO NEEDS POINTS WHEN YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 192
Pack o cunts
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:00:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:55:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:44:14 PM
Utter tosh - just been on and bought 2 more
Is there anything you are ITK about?
YES COURS YOU HAVE.... YOU DONT HAVE 82 POINTS YOU SOFT CUNT.... YOU WILL SCRAMBLE ABOUT TOMORRA LIKE ALL THE OTHER DULLARDS 😂😂😂 WHO NEEDS POINTS WHEN YOU HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES YOU CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
If all the tickets are sold why would anybody scramble about tomorrow?
What a dope you are - no wonder everybody is laughing at you!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 435
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:02:22 PM »
Lidds making himself look fucking stupid shocker
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 692
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:03:01 PM »
Fairly confident well get another load. Spurs arent going to sell out.
Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 420
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ALL THE TICKETS HAVE GONE. 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:03:01 PM
Fairly confident well get another load. Spurs arent going to sell out.
GIBBO WAS GIVEN 2 CHOICES... TAKE 3,700 OR THE FULL 9,300 HE CHOSE THE LESSER.... ITS TO DO WITH SEGREGATION...
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Loading...