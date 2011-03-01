Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 08, 2020, 08:47:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: That girl in Cyprus  (Read 773 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 022



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:09:28 PM »
What a fucking nightmare for her.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 106


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:12:44 PM »
It is but whats she doing sleeping with Isrealis on Holiday. 
Logged
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:19:26 PM »
ABSALUTE FUCKIN SLAG NO IDEA WHAT SHE WAS THJNKING HOPE HER MA AND PA DRILL SOME FUCKIN SNESE INTO HER AND SOME MORALS
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:32:15 PM »
Horrendous and heinous crime, hopefully she can make a full recovery and get back to normal.

The situation does expose the harsh brutal reality of judiciary, corruption and mysogny that exists in other countries. The British woman abroad is reputed to be easy prey due to their perceived higher levels of promiscuity. Countries like Israel nurture woman to be less promiscuous and only start having sex once they are married (in general). So when a disingenuous Israeli meets a young naive British woman who is either willing or unwilling to have sex with him but nonetheless willing to be alone with him, she is considered as fair game by him as well as all.his mates. There's lessons to be learnt here for young people travelling to foreign shores.

Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 132


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:45:21 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:32:15 PM
Horrendous and heinous crime, hopefully she can make a full recovery and get back to normal.

The situation does expose the harsh brutal reality of judiciary, corruption and mysogny that exists in other countries. The British woman abroad is reputed to be easy prey due to their perceived higher levels of promiscuity. Countries like Israel nurture woman to be less promiscuous and only start having sex once they are married (in general). So when a disingenuous Israeli meets a young naive British woman who is either willing or unwilling to have sex with him but nonetheless willing to be alone with him, she is considered as fair game by him as well as all.his mates. There's lessons to be learnt here for young people travelling to foreign shores.



What a load of absolute horse shit.

She choose to have sex with them boys, she then decided to go to the police and report them for raping her when the shame of her sluttyness kicked in.

Bare in mind it was only because the boys had recorded the clear and obvious consensual sex on their phone that it was her in the dock and not them.

Fuck her and fuck the feminists who think falsely accusing men of rape is acceptable.
And just look at the despicable British media portraying Cypriot justice as somehow backward and barbaric for following the rule of law and this woman who made false rape allegations as some sin free angel who has been subject to a miscarriage of justice.

Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 221


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:45:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:32:15 PM
Horrendous and heinous crime, hopefully she can make a full recovery and get back to normal.

The situation does expose the harsh brutal reality of judiciary, corruption and mysogny that exists in other countries. The British woman abroad is reputed to be easy prey due to their perceived higher levels of promiscuity. Countries like Israel nurture woman to be less promiscuous and only start having sex once they are married (in general). So when a disingenuous Israeli meets a young naive British woman who is either willing or unwilling to have sex with him but nonetheless willing to be alone with him, she is considered as fair game by him as well as all.his mates. There's lessons to be learnt here for young people travelling to foreign shores.



What a load of absolute horse shit.

She choose to have sex with them boys, she then decided to go to the police and report them for raping her when the shame of her sluttyness kicked in.

Bare in mind it was only because the boys had recorded the clear and obvious consensual sex on their phone that it was her in the dock and not them.

Fuck her and fuck the feminists who think falsely accusing men of rape is acceptable.
And just look at the despicable British media portraying Cypriot justice as somehow backward and barbaric for following the rule of law and this woman who made false rape allegations as some sin free angel who has been subject to a miscarriage of justice.


  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:51:52 PM »
I am not privy to all facts just like you.

If she did consent then yes I would agree. If she didn't (and giving her the benefit of the doubt) and only consented to one then I'd disagree totally. In all honesty I cannot imagine the sluttiest of sluts consenting to 12 blokes but there again perhaps some would but the majority would not. Unless of course she was high as a kite.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 701


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:57:52 PM »
It's all very unsavoury.

 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 196

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:18:55 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:51:52 PM
I am not privy to all facts just like you.

If she did consent then yes I would agree. If she didn't (and giving her the benefit of the doubt) and only consented to one then I'd disagree totally. In all honesty I cannot imagine the sluttiest of sluts consenting to 12 blokes but there again perhaps some would but the majority would not. Unless of course she was high as a kite.




There was that lass from Ireland giving blow jobs to 13 lads in a bar a few years ago like
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 132


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:51:52 PM
I am not privy to all facts just like you.

If she did consent then yes I would agree. If she didn't (and giving her the benefit of the doubt) and only consented to one then I'd disagree totally. In all honesty I cannot imagine the sluttiest of sluts consenting to 12 blokes but there again perhaps some would but the majority would not. Unless of course she was high as a kite.




One of the lads filmed it and put it up on pornhub (obviously taken down now) the sex was clearly consensual.
Her rape story to police was completely contradicted by the video.

She lied and she's got what she deserves. The British media are acting like a bunch of cunts unsurprisingly.


Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 003


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:16:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:45:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:32:15 PM
Horrendous and heinous crime, hopefully she can make a full recovery and get back to normal.

The situation does expose the harsh brutal reality of judiciary, corruption and mysogny that exists in other countries. The British woman abroad is reputed to be easy prey due to their perceived higher levels of promiscuity. Countries like Israel nurture woman to be less promiscuous and only start having sex once they are married (in general). So when a disingenuous Israeli meets a young naive British woman who is either willing or unwilling to have sex with him but nonetheless willing to be alone with him, she is considered as fair game by him as well as all.his mates. There's lessons to be learnt here for young people travelling to foreign shores.



What a load of absolute horse shit.

She choose to have sex with them boys, she then decided to go to the police and report them for raping her when the shame of her sluttyness kicked in.



What she consented to having sex with 12 lads? I very much doubt it. One, maybe even two or three, but then all of his mates have piled in - hence all the bruises on her body where she was held down.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:37:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:51:52 PM
I am not privy to all facts just like you.

If she did consent then yes I would agree. If she didn't (and giving her the benefit of the doubt) and only consented to one then I'd disagree totally. In all honesty I cannot imagine the sluttiest of sluts consenting to 12 blokes but there again perhaps some would but the majority would not. Unless of course she was high as a kite.




One of the lads filmed it and put it up on pornhub (obviously taken down now) the sex was clearly consensual.
Her rape story to police was completely contradicted by the video.

She lied and she's got what she deserves. The British media are acting like a bunch of cunts unsurprisingly.




Difficult to comment if you haven't seen the video but I'd agree it would be pretty obvious to discern if it was consensual or otherwise. Do not have in-depth knowledge of porn laws but I would have thought the likes of pornhub would have to approve any amateur video before putting into the public domain.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 952



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:42:33 PM »
I feel sorry for number 12.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 574


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:42:58 PM »
 :pd:You are a proper judgemental xenophobic cunt aren't you Willie? Are you an anti-semite?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:47:03 PM by towz » Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 020

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:48:08 PM »
I seen the videos last night, didn't know what it was at first thought it was one of them reality twats. Anyways, the videos with various guys was consensual, which is crystal clear.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:58 PM
:pd:You are a proper judgemental xenophobic cunt aren't you Willie? Are you an anti-semite?

You made a New Year's resolution - thought you represented anti-semitism on here
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 574


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:01:27 PM »
It's OK just admit you are a bigot and a racist, you are in good company on here
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:07 PM by towz » Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:09:29 PM »
Towz .. welcome on board 
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 574


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:11:20 PM »
Oh and while we are at it you are a seedy old cunt
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:17:04 PM »
I am not a fat ugly cunt that goes on sex tours, you fucking snobby slob  :wanker:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 574


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:19:12 PM »
 Lol, someone's rattled
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 977



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:23:46 PM »
The only thing that rattles me is when your ilk defend Muslim paedos
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 221


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:42:33 PM
I feel sorry for number 12.

 klins
 
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 437


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:28:39 PM »
Towz being a lefty terrorist loving poof again  :ponce:
Logged
Snoozy
****
Online Online

Posts: 204


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:46:26 PM »
Ive seen the videos all be it in small sections. They dont show her with all 12 one after the other, maybe 5 or 6 involved in various acts. These appear to be consentual but shes obviously very pissed or high as a kite. Not sure what I conclude from all this but dont think you can send the lads to prison on the evidence in their favour and the lass has suffered enough really so I think the Cypriots have got it just about as right as they could in the circumstances
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 539


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:23:10 PM »
Link the fuckin video then ye useless cunts.




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 437


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:03:11 PM »
I have the videos no idea how to link them though they are on my WhatsApp, would be happy to WhatsApp anyone them  :ponce:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 111



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:11:44 PM »
Did the cheque bounce  :pd:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 479

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:15:35 PM »
Quote from: brocky82 on Yesterday at 02:19:26 PM
ABSALUTE FUCKIN SLAG NO IDEA WHAT SHE WAS THJNKING HOPE HER MA AND PA DRILL SOME FUCKIN SNESE INTO HER AND SOME MORALS

Correct.  :like:

I'm sure though this little hoo'er will come out of this smelling of roses when she sell her bullshit sob story to some bleeding heart rag like The Guardian or Daily Mirror.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Rutters
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 80


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:46:38 PM »
If she's been found guilty how come she can still be anonymous?

And how can 4 months suspended be appropriate when she was willing to put 12 people behind bars for years.
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 890


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:41:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:16:05 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:45:21 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:32:15 PM
Horrendous and heinous crime, hopefully she can make a full recovery and get back to normal.

The situation does expose the harsh brutal reality of judiciary, corruption and mysogny that exists in other countries. The British woman abroad is reputed to be easy prey due to their perceived higher levels of promiscuity. Countries like Israel nurture woman to be less promiscuous and only start having sex once they are married (in general). So when a disingenuous Israeli meets a young naive British woman who is either willing or unwilling to have sex with him but nonetheless willing to be alone with him, she is considered as fair game by him as well as all.his mates. There's lessons to be learnt here for young people travelling to foreign shores.

But not all the lads fucked her did they?
She is guilty of being a slag  and gives lads a bad name.  I haven't heard that she has since said she was raped as all the commotion is about her sentence.  She dont need to be sent down as her punishment will live either her for the next few years once her name gets out in the public domain.  She will think twice, next time she gets pussed and wants a shag



What a load of absolute horse shit.

She choose to have sex with them boys, she then decided to go to the police and report them for raping her when the shame of her sluttyness kicked in.



What she consented to having sex with 12 lads? I very much doubt it. One, maybe even two or three, but then all of his mates have piled in - hence all the bruises on her body where she was held down.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 111



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:46:38 PM
If she's been found guilty how come she can still be anonymous?

And how can 4 months suspended be appropriate when she was willing to put 12 people behind bars for years.
What do you want to know her name for  klins
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 899



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:43:46 PM »
 https://twitter.com/i/status/1214653302752862216  

Doesn't look like rape to me.
Oh she was also found to have 3 other sperm types  in her .
None from the 12 she accused.
She's been banging like a barn door the filthy cow.
Logged
Rutters
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 80


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:19:17 PM »

[/quote]
What do you want to know her name for  klins
[/quote]

Same reason every other convicted criminal gets named.

Wouldn't you want to know if the girl you're trying to tag is the type who falsely accuses men of rape?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 855


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:38:35 PM »
Seen the videos, the slut is lapping it up.

No rape taking place.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 479

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 10:43:46 PM
 https://twitter.com/i/status/1214653302752862216  


So there you have it. Banged to rights. Literally! 
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 539


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 PM »
Shite on top.

Bet she gives shite head anorl.






 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 890


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:13:08 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 05:46:26 PM
Ive seen the videos all be it in small sections. They dont show her with all 12 one after the other, maybe 5 or 6 involved in various acts. These appear to be consentual but shes obviously very pissed or high as a kite. Not sure what I conclude from all this but dont think you can send the lads to prison on the evidence in their favour and the lass has suffered enough really so I think the Cypriots have got it just about as right as they could in the circumstances

Snoozy....I hope you weren't knocking one out when watching those videos....I know your into a bit of sleaze!!!!  ( any chance you can send me those videos as  I would just like to give my legal opinion on the validity of such filth)
Logged
Snoozy
****
Online Online

Posts: 204


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:34:42 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 08:13:08 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 05:46:26 PM
Ive seen the videos all be it in small sections. They dont show her with all 12 one after the other, maybe 5 or 6 involved in various acts. These appear to be consentual but shes obviously very pissed or high as a kite. Not sure what I conclude from all this but dont think you can send the lads to prison on the evidence in their favour and the lass has suffered enough really so I think the Cypriots have got it just about as right as they could in the circumstances

Snoozy....I hope you weren't knocking one out when watching those videos....I know your into a bit of sleaze!!!!  ( any chance you can send me those videos as  I would just like to give my legal opinion on the validity of such filth)

Done. Looking forward your input
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 