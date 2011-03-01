|
Bobupanddown
Horrendous and heinous crime, hopefully she can make a full recovery and get back to normal.
The situation does expose the harsh brutal reality of judiciary, corruption and mysogny that exists in other countries. The British woman abroad is reputed to be easy prey due to their perceived higher levels of promiscuity. Countries like Israel nurture woman to be less promiscuous and only start having sex once they are married (in general). So when a disingenuous Israeli meets a young naive British woman who is either willing or unwilling to have sex with him but nonetheless willing to be alone with him, she is considered as fair game by him as well as all.his mates. There's lessons to be learnt here for young people travelling to foreign shores.
What a load of absolute horse shit.
She choose to have sex with them boys, she then decided to go to the police and report them for raping her when the shame of her sluttyness kicked in.
Bare in mind it was only because the boys had recorded the clear and obvious consensual sex on their phone that it was her in the dock and not them.
Fuck her and fuck the feminists who think falsely accusing men of rape is acceptable.
And just look at the despicable British media portraying Cypriot justice as somehow backward and barbaric for following the rule of law and this woman who made false rape allegations as some sin free angel who has been subject to a miscarriage of justice.
monkeyman
Ural Quntz
|
I am not privy to all facts just like you.
If she did consent then yes I would agree. If she didn't (and giving her the benefit of the doubt) and only consented to one then I'd disagree totally. In all honesty I cannot imagine the sluttiest of sluts consenting to 12 blokes but there again perhaps some would but the majority would not. Unless of course she was high as a kite.
There was that lass from Ireland giving blow jobs to 13 lads in a bar a few years ago like
Bernie
What she consented to having sex with 12 lads? I very much doubt it. One, maybe even two or three, but then all of his mates have piled in - hence all the bruises on her body where she was held down.
Rutters
What do you want to know her name for
Same reason every other convicted criminal gets named.
Wouldn't you want to know if the girl you're trying to tag is the type who falsely accuses men of rape?
