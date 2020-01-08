Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 08, 2020, 01:11:11 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!! (Read 289 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 786
THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:39:33 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 786
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:41:39 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 111
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:40 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 786
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:24 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 696
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:20 PM »
The Tory party activists used to meet up there before going out canvassing
Logged
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 465
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:11:53 AM »
It's always fooking rammed.
That "Escort" coach is nearly always there.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 221
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:13:21 AM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 12:11:53 AM
It's always fooking rammed.
That "Escort" coach is nearly always there.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 437
Re: THE CROSS CAR PARK !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:34:22 AM »
Do they have wheelchair access for acko and his gout
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...