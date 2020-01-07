Wee_Willie

It will cost £25 to vote for the next Labour leader « on: Today at 12:38:42 PM » Nice bit of capitalism from the hypocritical organisation - extract more money from the cult. Rules out any influence for their traditional voters (can I say white working class).



It is going to take 4 months to elect a new leader, but were mandating a fast track Brexit one way or the other before in a matter of months being decimated in December.



This is the NEC, a right den of inequity - BoJo must be rubbing his hands in glee



Chair: Wendy Nichols

Vice Chair: Andi Fox

Leader: Jeremy Corbyn MP

Deputy Leader: Tom Watson MP

Treasurer: Diana Holland

Shadow Frontbench: Jon Trickett MP

Shadow Frontbench: Rebecca Long-Bailey MP

Shadow Frontbench: Diane Abbott MP

Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Richard Leonard MSP

Welsh Labour Representative: Mick Antoniw AM

EPLP Leader: Richard Corbett MEP

Young Labour: Lara McNeill

BAME Labour: Keith Vaz MP

Div. I  Trade Unions: Keith Birch (Unison)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Jim Kennedy (Unite)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Andi Fox (TSSA)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Pauline McCarthy (Bakers)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (Usdaw)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (Unison)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Sarah Owen (GMB)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Jayne Taylor (UNITE)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Cath Speight (GMB)

Div.I  Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)

Div. I  Trade Unions: Joanne Cairns (USDAW)

Div. II  Socialist Societies: James Asser

Div. III  CLPs: Huda Elmi

Div. III  CLPs: Yasmin Dar

Div. III  CLPs: Rachel Garnham

Div. III  CLPs: Ann Henderson

Div. III  CLPs: Jon Lansman

Div. III  CLPs: Navendu Mishra

Div. III  CLPs: Claudia Webbe

Div. III  CLPs: Darren Williams

Div. III  CLPs: Pete Willsman

Div. IV  Labour Councillors: Nick Forbes

Div. IV  Labour Councillors: Alice Perry

Div. V  PLP/EPLP: George Howarth MP

Div. V  PLP/EPLP: Margaret Beckett MP

Div. V  PLP/EPLP: Shabana Mahmood MP