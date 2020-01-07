|
Wee_Willie
|
Nice bit of capitalism from the hypocritical organisation - extract more money from the cult. Rules out any influence for their traditional voters (can I say white working class).
It is going to take 4 months to elect a new leader, but were mandating a fast track Brexit one way or the other before in a matter of months being decimated in December.
This is the NEC, a right den of inequity - BoJo must be rubbing his hands in glee
Chair: Wendy Nichols
Vice Chair: Andi Fox
Leader: Jeremy Corbyn MP
Deputy Leader: Tom Watson MP
Treasurer: Diana Holland
Shadow Frontbench: Jon Trickett MP
Shadow Frontbench: Rebecca Long-Bailey MP
Shadow Frontbench: Diane Abbott MP
Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Richard Leonard MSP
Welsh Labour Representative: Mick Antoniw AM
EPLP Leader: Richard Corbett MEP
Young Labour: Lara McNeill
BAME Labour: Keith Vaz MP
Div. I Trade Unions: Keith Birch (Unison)
Div. I Trade Unions: Jim Kennedy (Unite)
Div. I Trade Unions: Andi Fox (TSSA)
Div. I Trade Unions: Pauline McCarthy (Bakers)
Div. I Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (Usdaw)
Div. I Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (Unison)
Div. I Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)
Div. I Trade Unions: Sarah Owen (GMB)
Div. I Trade Unions: Jayne Taylor (UNITE)
Div. I Trade Unions: Cath Speight (GMB)
Div.I Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)
Div. I Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)
Div. I Trade Unions: Joanne Cairns (USDAW)
Div. II Socialist Societies: James Asser
Div. III CLPs: Huda Elmi
Div. III CLPs: Yasmin Dar
Div. III CLPs: Rachel Garnham
Div. III CLPs: Ann Henderson
Div. III CLPs: Jon Lansman
Div. III CLPs: Navendu Mishra
Div. III CLPs: Claudia Webbe
Div. III CLPs: Darren Williams
Div. III CLPs: Pete Willsman
Div. IV Labour Councillors: Nick Forbes
Div. IV Labour Councillors: Alice Perry
Div. V PLP/EPLP: George Howarth MP
Div. V PLP/EPLP: Margaret Beckett MP
Div. V PLP/EPLP: Shabana Mahmood MP