January 07, 2020, 01:08:36 PM
Author Topic: It will cost £25 to vote for the next Labour leader  (Read 30 times)
« on: Today at 12:38:42 PM »
Nice bit of capitalism from the hypocritical organisation - extract more money from the cult. Rules out any influence for their traditional voters (can I say white working class).

It is going to take 4 months to elect a new leader, but were mandating a fast track Brexit one way or the other before in a matter of months being decimated in December.

This is the NEC, a right den of inequity - BoJo must be rubbing his hands in glee
 
Chair: Wendy Nichols
Vice Chair: Andi Fox
Leader: Jeremy Corbyn MP
Deputy Leader: Tom Watson MP
Treasurer: Diana Holland
Shadow Frontbench: Jon Trickett MP
Shadow Frontbench: Rebecca Long-Bailey MP
Shadow Frontbench: Diane Abbott MP
Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Richard Leonard MSP
Welsh Labour Representative: Mick Antoniw AM
EPLP Leader: Richard Corbett MEP
Young Labour: Lara McNeill
BAME Labour: Keith Vaz MP
Div. I  Trade Unions: Keith Birch (Unison)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Jim Kennedy (Unite)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Andi Fox (TSSA)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Pauline McCarthy (Bakers)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (Usdaw)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (Unison)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Sarah Owen (GMB)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Jayne Taylor (UNITE)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Cath Speight (GMB)
Div.I  Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)
Div. I  Trade Unions: Joanne Cairns (USDAW)
Div. II  Socialist Societies: James Asser
Div. III  CLPs: Huda Elmi
Div. III  CLPs: Yasmin Dar
Div. III  CLPs: Rachel Garnham
Div. III  CLPs: Ann Henderson
Div. III  CLPs: Jon Lansman
Div. III  CLPs: Navendu Mishra
Div. III  CLPs: Claudia Webbe
Div. III  CLPs: Darren Williams
Div. III  CLPs: Pete Willsman
Div. IV  Labour Councillors: Nick Forbes
Div. IV  Labour Councillors: Alice Perry
Div. V  PLP/EPLP: George Howarth MP
Div. V  PLP/EPLP: Margaret Beckett MP
Div. V  PLP/EPLP: Shabana Mahmood MP
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:54:23 PM »
Your first point doesn't make sense, great start!
