January 08, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Iran funeral  (Read 462 times)
mingebag
Posts: 4 111



« on: Yesterday at 11:03:36 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/

Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 977



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 AM »
All men?

It's what Allah would've wanted ....
Bernie
Posts: 5 003


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:13:55 PM »
32 dead......think Allah is trying to tell them something?

Donald will be pissing himself.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 027


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:03:16 PM »
It seems to be a part of the world with maximum mental instability.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 196

Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:16:27 PM »
I once worked with an old guy who had been in Military Intelligence in the Middle East in WW2

He said often 'Don't believe anything an Arab says - they have absolutely no idea of honour and will stab you in the back as soon as its turned'

I've seen no reason ever to doubt him

 :ponce:
T_Bone
Posts: 1 685


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:31:55 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 11:03:36 AM
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/

Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did

Result  :homer:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 027


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:46:51 PM »
40 dead now and probably rising.Funeral postponed.What a shower of shit.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 423

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:18:52 PM »
I HOPE TOWZ IS OK  👍😂😂😂👍
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 977



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:26:34 PM »
He'll be in Thailand with his Baht girl, paying for sex
mingebag
Posts: 4 111



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:34:54 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:46:51 PM
40 dead now and probably rising.Funeral postponed.What a shower of shit.

Funeral postponed  :pd:  Which bit of him  :jowo5:  :nige:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 537


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:31:11 PM »
 charles
Spidoolie

Posts: 11


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:48:45 PM »
Ural Quntz

Iranians are Persian not Arab
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 132


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:51:53 PM »
It's not like Muslims to get carried away is it?  mcl
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 697


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:53:17 PM »
A can of worms has been well and truly opened, well done Mr Trump!
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 855


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM »
Let them Kill each other, it's at least one less terrorist in the world.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 423

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:56:55 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:48:45 PM
Ural Quntz

Iranians are Persian not Arab


WHAT A SILLY PRAT THIS CUNT IS  😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 132


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:53:17 PM
A can of worms has been well and truly opened, well done Mr Trump!

Its Trump's fault feral Iranians kill each other at a state funeral?

 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 027


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:04:52 PM »
 One does wonder what would happen in the region when the US pulls out.The only unifying factor will then be the hatred of Israel. However these countries are riven with hatred of each other,and even within themselves.Now that the Wokes are bellowing about the Climate Emergency and want an end to fossil fuel burning ,then the economic outlook for the region is grim.Israel by the way is well capable of using its nuclear arsenal if forced.Iran, more than any other country in the ME is the problem.I suspect the majority of Iranians hate the Theocracy that rules them so harshly.Lets hope that there is regime change in Iran and its achieved from within.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 537


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:07:56 PM »
I hope Big Don just melts the cunts.





 
mingebag
Posts: 4 111



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:23:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:53:17 PM
A can of worms has been well and truly opened, well done Mr Trump!
Just give him the Nobel Peace Prize now :pope2:
Totally agree Mr Bike  :like:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 818



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:15:06 PM »
The Iranians are overjoyed that the Yanks slotted the cunt' the great outpouring of grief is compulsory over there' the rulers force every fucker out of their properties & show the world how upset they all are or face the consequences.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 921


The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 07:07:56 PM
I hope Big Don just melts the cunts.





 
fucking Ghandi there. :basil:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 952



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:58:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:56:55 PM
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:48:45 PM
Ural Quntz

Iranians are Persian not Arab


WHAT A SILLY PRAT THIS CUNT IS  😂😂😂

He may be a silly cunt but he is correct - the majority of Iranians are Persian and there are very few arabs.

Also....... Iran means "Land of the Aryans"*

 





*that relates to old Indo-Iranian languages rather than ethnicity
Micksgrill
Posts: 888


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:16:27 PM
I once worked with an old guy who had been in Military Intelligence in the Middle East in WW2

He said often 'Don't believe anything an Arab says - they have absolutely no idea of honour and will stab you in the back as soon as its turned'

I've seen no reason ever to doubt him

 :ponce:



Its call taqiyya.....where an Muslim can lie through there back teeth to an infidel and such lies will not go against his religion.  Towz might tell you otherwise. Anyway 50 less muslims for trump to now bomb....
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 977



« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:55:40 PM »
If an Arab says ʾIn shāʾ Allāh about something that you would like to happen, the Arab knows with certainty it will not.

Persians hate Arabs btw and vice versa
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 196

Pack o cunts


« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:38:43 AM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:48:45 PM
Ural Quntz

Iranians are Persian not Arab

Like who gives a fuck - they are all fucking rag heads

 :ponce:
Skinz
Posts: 1 935


« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:09:14 AM »
Trump should get Obama to bomb the place like he did with San Fransisco
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 952



« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:18:44 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:09:14 AM
Trump should get Obama to bomb the place like he did with San Fransisco
Skinz
Posts: 1 935


« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:26:53 AM »
What time's the Chace on?
