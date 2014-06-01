Welcome,
January 07, 2020, 09:55:43 PM
Iran funeral
Author
Topic: Iran funeral (Read 367 times)
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 110
Iran funeral
«
on:
Today
at 11:03:36 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/
Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 975
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:42:18 AM »
All men?
It's what Allah would've wanted ....
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 003
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:13:55 PM »
32 dead......think Allah is trying to tell them something?
Donald will be pissing himself.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 027
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:03:16 PM »
It seems to be a part of the world with maximum mental instability.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 194
Pack o cunts
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:16:27 PM »
I once worked with an old guy who had been in Military Intelligence in the Middle East in WW2
He said often 'Don't believe anything an Arab says - they have absolutely no idea of honour and will stab you in the back as soon as its turned'
I've seen no reason ever to doubt him
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 685
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:31:55 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 11:03:36 AM
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/
Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did
Result
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 027
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:46:51 PM »
40 dead now and probably rising.Funeral postponed.What a shower of shit.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 423
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:18:52 PM »
I HOPE TOWZ IS OK 👍😂😂😂👍
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 975
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:26:34 PM »
He'll be in Thailand with his Baht girl, paying for sex
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 110
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:34:54 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 03:46:51 PM
40 dead now and probably rising.Funeral postponed.What a shower of shit.
Funeral postponed
Which bit of him
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 533
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:31:11 PM »
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 11
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:48:45 PM »
Ural Quntz
Iranians are Persian not Arab
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 132
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:51:53 PM »
It's not like Muslims to get carried away is it?
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 697
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:53:17 PM »
A can of worms has been well and truly opened, well done Mr Trump!
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 854
Once in every lifetime
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:54:46 PM »
Let them Kill each other, it's at least one less terrorist in the world.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 423
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:56:55 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on
Today
at 06:48:45 PM
Ural Quntz
Iranians are Persian not Arab
WHAT A SILLY PRAT THIS CUNT IS 😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 132
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:59:05 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:53:17 PM
A can of worms has been well and truly opened, well done Mr Trump!
Its Trump's fault feral Iranians kill each other at a state funeral?
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 027
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:04:52 PM »
One does wonder what would happen in the region when the US pulls out.The only unifying factor will then be the hatred of Israel. However these countries are riven with hatred of each other,and even within themselves.Now that the Wokes are bellowing about the Climate Emergency and want an end to fossil fuel burning ,then the economic outlook for the region is grim.Israel by the way is well capable of using its nuclear arsenal if forced.Iran, more than any other country in the ME is the problem.I suspect the majority of Iranians hate the Theocracy that rules them so harshly.Lets hope that there is regime change in Iran and its achieved from within.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 533
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:07:56 PM »
I hope Big Don just melts the cunts.
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 110
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:23:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:53:17 PM
A can of worms has been well and truly opened, well done Mr Trump!
Just give him the Nobel Peace Prize now
Totally agree Mr Bike
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 818
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:15:06 PM »
The Iranians are overjoyed that the Yanks slotted the cunt' the great outpouring of grief is compulsory over there' the rulers force every fucker out of their properties & show the world how upset they all are or face the consequences.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 921
The ace face.
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:15:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 07:07:56 PM
I hope Big Don just melts the cunts.
fucking Ghandi there.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 951
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:58:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:56:55 PM
Quote from: Spidoolie on
Today
at 06:48:45 PM
Ural Quntz
Iranians are Persian not Arab
WHAT A SILLY PRAT THIS CUNT IS 😂😂😂
He may be a silly cunt but he is correct - the majority of Iranians are Persian and there are very few arabs.
Also....... Iran means "Land of the Aryans"*
*
that relates to old Indo-Iranian languages rather than ethnicity
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 888
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:16:27 PM
I once worked with an old guy who had been in Military Intelligence in the Middle East in WW2
He said often 'Don't believe anything an Arab says - they have absolutely no idea of honour and will stab you in the back as soon as its turned'
I've seen no reason ever to doubt him
Its call taqiyya.....where an Muslim can lie through there back teeth to an infidel and such lies will not go against his religion. Towz might tell you otherwise. Anyway 50 less muslims for trump to now bomb....
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 7 975
Re: Iran funeral
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:55:40 PM »
If an Arab says ʾIn shāʾ Allāh about something that you would like to happen, the Arab knows with certainty it will not.
Persians hate Arabs btw and vice versa
