mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 100







Posts: 4 100 Iran funeral « on: Today at 11:03:36 AM » https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/



Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 974







Posts: 7 974 Re: Iran funeral « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:18 AM » All men?



It's what Allah would've wanted .... Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 003





Posts: 5 003 Re: Iran funeral « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:55 PM » 32 dead......think Allah is trying to tell them something?



Donald will be pissing himself. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 026





Posts: 4 026 Re: Iran funeral « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:03:16 PM » It seems to be a part of the world with maximum mental instability. Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 190



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 190Pack o cunts Re: Iran funeral « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:16:27 PM »



He said often 'Don't believe anything an Arab says - they have absolutely no idea of honour and will stab you in the back as soon as its turned'



I've seen no reason ever to doubt him







I once worked with an old guy who had been in Military Intelligence in the Middle East in WW2He said often 'Don't believe anything an Arab says - they have absolutely no idea of honour and will stab you in the back as soon as its turned'I've seen no reason ever to doubt him Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 026





Posts: 4 026 Re: Iran funeral « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:46:51 PM » 40 dead now and probably rising.Funeral postponed.What a shower of shit. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 416



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 416I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Iran funeral « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:18:52 PM » I HOPE TOWZ IS OK 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 974







Posts: 7 974 Re: Iran funeral « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:26:34 PM » He'll be in Thailand with his Baht girl, paying for sex Logged