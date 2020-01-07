Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 07, 2020, 11:09:26 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Iran funeral
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Iran funeral (Read 8 times)
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 098
Iran funeral
«
on:
Today
at 11:03:36 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/
Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...