mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 098







Posts: 4 098 Iran funeral « on: Today at 11:03:36 AM » https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10686729/qasem-soleimani-funeral-stampede-iran-dead/



Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did Cunts are killing each other now, more than the drone did Logged