Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2020, 01:01:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RECOMMEND ME A MOIRA ANDERSON CD !!!  (Read 27 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:04:24 AM »
DON'T KNOW WHICH ONE TO INVEST IN. ANY ADVICE WELCOMED !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 205


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:37 AM »
THE AULD SCOTCH SONGS ABSOLUTE CLASSIC  klins
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:43 AM »
GOD BLESS YOU !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 