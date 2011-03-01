Welcome,
WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
Topic: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
Tortured_Mind
WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
tom pawley (@tom_pawley)
If the bbc were that bothered about mental health they wouldnt put Danny Murphy on.
Re: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
VieiraPaddy
@PaddyArsenal 26m
Anthony Taylor is definitely listening to BBC commentary through an earpiece and is refusing to book Xhaka to see if he can make Danny Murphy cry
Re: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
JB
@gunnerpunner 1h
Danny Murphy is a grumpy old man who wishes football was played the way it was back when he was an average footballer. And an awful commentator.
monkeyman
Re: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
NOWT WRONG WITH DANNY
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!
Sound as. He groans at cheating, diving fannies and VAR
