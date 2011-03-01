Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 11:20:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHINGEING MURPHY !!!  (Read 56 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 766



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:40:31 PM »
 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 766



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:43:26 PM »
 mick

tom pawley (@tom_pawley)

If the bbc were that bothered about mental health they wouldnt put Danny Murphy on.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:39 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 766



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:39 PM »
VieiraPaddy

@PaddyArsenal 26m

Anthony Taylor is definitely listening to BBC commentary through an earpiece and is refusing to book Xhaka to see if he can make Danny Murphy cry
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 766



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:47:06 PM »


JB

@gunnerpunner 1h

Danny Murphy is a grumpy old man who wishes football was played the way it was back when he was an average footballer. And an awful commentator.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 202


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:53:48 PM »
NOWT WRONG WITH DANNY  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 021



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:05:00 PM »
Sound as. He groans at cheating, diving fannies and VAR
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 