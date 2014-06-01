Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2020, 02:43:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!  (Read 203 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:37:32 PM »
SHE'S NEVER OFF. LEAVE MEN'S FOOTBALL TO THE MEN !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:42:05 PM »
FOOTBALL FOCUS, MOTD 2 AND NOW TONIGHT. SUPPOSE SHE TICKS TWO OF THE BOXES !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:51:38 PM »
 

JBO

@JBOwl2 2h

Great to see Alex Scott performing the draw. I'd not seen her on telly for 25 minutes and was worried she'd had an accident or something. #facupdraw
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 PM »
KELLY SOMERS IN ON THE ACT TOO !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 205


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 PM »
I THINK SOMEONE FROM THE BBC IS KNOCKING HER BACK DOORS IN 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 773



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 PM »
TOO MANY WOMEN CREEPING INTO MEN'S FOOTBALL.

YER CAN'T FART !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 851


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:28:24 AM »
Is that the black last who lass who was on sky?

That dyke Sue Smith is another fucking media whore who knows fuck all about the subject she's meant to be talking about.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 