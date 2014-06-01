Welcome,
January 07, 2020, 02:43:01 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
Author
Topic: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!! (Read 203 times)
Tortured_Mind
CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:32 PM »
SHE'S NEVER OFF. LEAVE MEN'S FOOTBALL TO THE MEN !!!
Tortured_Mind
Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:05 PM »
FOOTBALL FOCUS, MOTD 2 AND NOW TONIGHT. SUPPOSE SHE TICKS TWO OF THE BOXES !!!
Tortured_Mind
Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:38 PM »
JBO
@JBOwl2 2h
Great to see Alex Scott performing the draw. I'd not seen her on telly for 25 minutes and was worried she'd had an accident or something. #facupdraw
Tortured_Mind
Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:37 PM »
KELLY SOMERS IN ON THE ACT TOO !!!
monkeyman
Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:06 PM »
I THINK SOMEONE FROM THE BBC IS KNOCKING HER BACK DOORS IN
Tortured_Mind
Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:25 PM »
TOO MANY WOMEN CREEPING INTO MEN'S FOOTBALL.
YER CAN'T FART !!!
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:28:24 AM »
Is that the black last who lass who was on sky?
That dyke Sue Smith is another fucking media whore who knows fuck all about the subject she's meant to be talking about.
