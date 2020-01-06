Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 766







TMPosts: 13 766 CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!! « on: Today at 08:37:32 PM » SHE'S NEVER OFF. LEAVE MEN'S FOOTBALL TO THE MEN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 766







TMPosts: 13 766 Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:05 PM » FOOTBALL FOCUS, MOTD 2 AND NOW TONIGHT. SUPPOSE SHE TICKS TWO OF THE BOXES !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 766







TMPosts: 13 766 Re: CHROIST, ALEX ON THE FOOTY *AGAIN* !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:51:38 PM »



JBO



@JBOwl2 2h



Great to see Alex Scott performing the draw. I'd not seen her on telly for 25 minutes and was worried she'd had an accident or something. #facupdraw



JBO@JBOwl2 2hGreat to see Alex Scott performing the draw. I'd not seen her on telly for 25 minutes and was worried she'd had an accident or something. #facupdraw Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats