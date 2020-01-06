Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 06, 2020, 09:32:29 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!! (Read 103 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 756
YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:11:09 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 756
Re: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:34:19 PM »
YER POST'S DISAPPEARED MONKEY LAD !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 131
Re: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:36:43 PM »
Has he sent yer any holiday snaps????
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 200
Re: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:49:49 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:34:19 PM
YER POST'S DISAPPEARED MONKEY LAD !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 756
Re: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:52:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:36:43 PM
Has he sent yer any holiday snaps????
I PUT IN A REQUEST BUT NOTHING MATERIALISED.
PERHAPS HE'S NOT REALLY ON HOLIDAY ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 200
Re: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:52:35 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:36:43 PM
Has he sent yer any holiday snaps????
I PUT IN A REQUEST BUT NOTHING MATERIALISED.
PERHAPS HE'S NOT REALLY ON HOLIDAY ???
SO WHERE IS HE
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 756
Re: YEROLIDAYS MUST BE NEARLY OVER NOW !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:22:24 PM »
SAT AT HOME DOING A JIGSAW PUZZLE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...