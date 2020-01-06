Welcome,
January 06, 2020, 09:32:23 PM
Randolph going for £4m
Author
Topic: Randolph going for £4m (Read 215 times)
El Capitan
Randolph going for £4m
Who the feck have we ended up making a loss on him
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Re: Randolph going for £4m
Don't need him so get rid mentality
Big wage gone from the monthlies
monkeyman
Re: Randolph going for £4m
OLD NEWS
El Capitan
Re: Randolph going for £4m
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Re: Randolph going for £4m
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Randolph going for £4m
Who the feck have we ended up making a loss on him
Yeah, who?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
ccole
Re: Randolph going for £4m
We still owe £2m on him.
West Ham writing that off.
Fook him.
mingebag
Re: Randolph going for £4m
Good servant
Good luck and thanks Mr Randolph
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Randolph going for £4m
We still owe £2m on him.
West Ham writing that off.
Says who? Its a woefully low fee, but no real surprise considering our main negotiator usually picks up runners-up medals when it comes to transfer dealings.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Randolph going for £4m
We still owe £2m on him.
West Ham writing that off.
Says who? Its a woefully low fee, but no real surprise considering our main negotiator usually picks up runners-up medals when it comes to transfer dealings.
Obsessed.....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Re: Randolph going for £4m
We still owe £2m on him.
West Ham writing that off.
Says who? Its a woefully low fee, but no real surprise considering our main negotiator usually picks up runners-up medals when it comes to transfer dealings.
TAKE IT INTO ACCOUNT HIS WAGES AND WE STILL SUPPOSEDLY STILL OWE ON HIM
ITS NOT THAT BAD
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: Randolph going for £4m
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
