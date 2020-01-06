Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 09:32:17 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Randolph going for £4m  (Read 214 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 40 131


« on: Today at 05:05:55 PM »
Who the feck have we ended up making a loss on him  rava
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Posts: 4 096



« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:13:58 PM »
Don't need him so get rid mentality  lost
Big wage gone from the monthlies  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 200


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:20:57 PM »
OLD NEWS
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 131


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:27:01 PM »
 :meltdown:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 200


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:37:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:27:01 PM
:meltdown:
 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 700


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:48:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:05:55 PM
Who the feck have we ended up making a loss on him  rava

Yeah, who?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
ccole
Posts: 3 983


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:50:53 PM »
We still owe £2m on him.

West Ham writing that off.

Fook him.
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 096



« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:13:36 PM »
Good servant  :like:
Good luck and thanks Mr Randolph  :like:
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 475

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:59:47 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:50:53 PM
We still owe £2m on him.

West Ham writing that off.

Says who? Its a woefully low fee, but no real surprise considering our main negotiator usually picks up runners-up medals when it comes to transfer dealings.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 186

Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:59:47 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:50:53 PM
We still owe £2m on him.

West Ham writing that off.

Says who? Its a woefully low fee, but no real surprise considering our main negotiator usually picks up runners-up medals when it comes to transfer dealings.

Obsessed.....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 8 200


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:15:14 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:59:47 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:50:53 PM
We still owe £2m on him.

West Ham writing that off.

Says who? Its a woefully low fee, but no real surprise considering our main negotiator usually picks up runners-up medals when it comes to transfer dealings.
TAKE IT INTO ACCOUNT HIS WAGES AND WE STILL SUPPOSEDLY STILL OWE ON HIM
ITS NOT THAT BAD
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 756



« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:17:52 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
