Minge

Online



Posts: 9 308



Superstar





Posts: 9 308Superstar

Re: M.O.T.D AND TONIGHTS DRAW « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:24:33 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:00 PM Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:39:44 PM









Why? Do you want bumming off Ben again?



😂😂😂



I HAVE BEEN HEADHUNTED TO GO TO POMPEY AFTER APRIL... THE NEW QUEEN ELIZABETH SHIP IS IN A BIT OF A STATE AND THEY NEED THE TOP ENGINEERS IN BRITAIN TO SORT IT OUT 👍🇬🇧😎

😂😂😂I HAVE BEEN HEADHUNTED TO GO TO POMPEY AFTER APRIL... THE NEW QUEEN ELIZABETH SHIP IS IN A BIT OF A STATE AND THEY NEED THE TOP ENGINEERS IN BRITAIN TO SORT IT OUT 👍🇬🇧😎



If they supply the gloss, do you have to take your own brush ? If they supply the gloss, do you have to take your own brush ?