Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2020, 11:09:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 9,300 TICKETS !!!  (Read 558 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 AM »
IF WE WANT EM  👍

IF YER ITK LIKE ME THOUGH IT DONT MATTER  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 909


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:05:55 PM »
cos you won't be going?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 021



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:48:08 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 12:05:55 PM
cos you won't be going?

 charles charles
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:49:36 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 12:05:55 PM
cos you won't be going?

YA RECKON  BROKEN FUCKING BRAIN !
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 778



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:56:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:49:36 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 12:05:55 PM
cos you won't be going?

YA RECKON  BROKEN FUCKING BRAIN !

IT'S ALRIGHT GOING TO THE BIG GLAMOUR GAMES. BUT GOING TO THE GAMES WHEN THE TEAM'S NOT DOING WELL IS ANOTHER MATTER !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 998


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:03:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:48:08 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 12:05:55 PM
cos you won't be going?

 charles charles

What he really means is he is desperately harassing all these "mates" he claims to have for a ticket.

While they wonder how the fuck the annoying little rodent got their contact details   :alf:
Logged
TMG501
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 127


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:45:44 PM »
Fucking hate glory hunters me :wanker:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 23 917


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:48:15 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Yesterday at 01:45:44 PM
Fucking hate glory hunters me :wanker:
third  round replay we won't sell out isn't exactly Eindhoven. :lids:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 187


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM »
I just wonder why those who could go yesterday didnt if they then go to the replay, same sides in the same round
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 23 917


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:15:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM
I just wonder why those who could go yesterday didnt if they then go to the replay, same sides in the same round
I've learnt never to criticise  why people don't go*, could be money problems,work, living out the area, my only gripe is people slagging off the club/team/chairman when they don't go.
*I sat watching the first 50 minutes against stoke cold and  wondering wtf  I was doing there, the last 35 minutes put a smile on my face. yesterday was why we enjoy it. :jowo5:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 186

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:15:12 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM
I just wonder why those who could go yesterday didnt if they then go to the replay, same sides in the same round
I've learnt never to criticise  why people don't go*, could be money problems,work, living out the area, my only gripe is people slagging off the club/team/chairman when they don't go.
*I sat watching the first 50 minutes against stoke cold and  wondering wtf  I was doing there, the last 35 minutes put a smile on my face. yesterday was why we enjoy it. :jowo5:

Sums up Liddle nicely that

Anyway I've heard that Woody's Dad is getting him one
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 330



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 04:11:56 PM
I've heard that Woody's Dad is getting him one


    monkey    monkey
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 425


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 PM »
More lies from porky tits  :ponce: 3700 tickets
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:08:49 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:09:48 PM
More lies from porky tits  :ponce: 3700 tickets

I PUT UP WHAT WE ARE ENTITLED TOO DAFT CUNT 👍

15% IS 9,300....

IF WE SELL THEM 3,700 WHICH I DOUBT... WE WILL GET MORE  👍

WE WILL TAKE ABOUT 3,500 I RECKON..
.. SEE THERE IS NO SUBSIDISED COACH TRAVEL BEING GIVEN LIKE SPURS GOT.... YOU ARE ONE LITTLE FAT WANKER GIBBO. 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 099


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:37 AM »
Boro give the fans nothing. Going on a booze bus just need to sort tickets tomorrow.  :like:
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 425


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:31:35 AM »
Why would they give us it for a discounted rate? The clubs skint you walrus  :ponce:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 330



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:02:56 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:08:49 AM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:09:48 PM
More lies from porky tits  :ponce: 3700 tickets

I PUT UP WHAT WE ARE ENTITLED TOO DAFT CUNT 👍

15% IS 9,300....

IF WE SELL THEM 3,700 WHICH I DOUBT... WE WILL GET MORE  👍

WE WILL TAKE ABOUT 3,500 I RECKON..
.. SEE THERE IS NO SUBSIDISED COACH TRAVEL BEING GIVEN LIKE SPURS GOT.... YOU ARE ONE LITTLE FAT WANKER GIBBO. 👎



Better get that quoted.



monkey    monkey    :lids:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 