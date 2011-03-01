LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 401



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 401I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... 9,300 TICKETS !!! « on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 AM » IF WE WANT EM 👍



IF YER ITK LIKE ME THOUGH IT DONT MATTER 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TMG501

Offline



Posts: 127





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 127It's What's In The Groove That Counts Re: 9,300 TICKETS !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:45:44 PM » Fucking hate glory hunters me Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 187





Posts: 14 187 Re: 9,300 TICKETS !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM » I just wonder why those who could go yesterday didnt if they then go to the replay, same sides in the same round Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 23 917





The ace face.





Posts: 23 917The ace face. Re: 9,300 TICKETS !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:15:12 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM

I just wonder why those who could go yesterday didnt if they then go to the replay, same sides in the same round

*I sat watching the first 50 minutes against stoke cold and wondering wtf I was doing there, the last 35 minutes put a smile on my face. yesterday was why we enjoy it. I've learnt never to criticise why people don't go*, could be money problems,work, living out the area, my only gripe is people slagging off the club/team/chairman when they don't go.*I sat watching the first 50 minutes against stoke cold and wondering wtf I was doing there, the last 35 minutes put a smile on my face. yesterday was why we enjoy it. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 186



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 186Pack o cunts Re: 9,300 TICKETS !!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:15:12 PM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:50:41 PM

I just wonder why those who could go yesterday didnt if they then go to the replay, same sides in the same round

*I sat watching the first 50 minutes against stoke cold and wondering wtf I was doing there, the last 35 minutes put a smile on my face. yesterday was why we enjoy it.

I've learnt never to criticise why people don't go*, could be money problems,work, living out the area, my only gripe is people slagging off the club/team/chairman when they don't go.*I sat watching the first 50 minutes against stoke cold and wondering wtf I was doing there, the last 35 minutes put a smile on my face. yesterday was why we enjoy it.

Sums up Liddle nicely that



Anyway I've heard that Woody's Dad is getting him one



Sums up Liddle nicely thatAnyway I've heard that Woody's Dad is getting him one Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 401



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 401I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: 9,300 TICKETS !!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:08:49 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:09:48 PM 3700 tickets

More lies from porky tits3700 tickets

I PUT UP WHAT WE ARE ENTITLED TOO DAFT CUNT 👍



15% IS 9,300....



IF WE SELL THEM 3,700 WHICH I DOUBT... WE WILL GET MORE 👍



WE WILL TAKE ABOUT 3,500 I RECKON..

.. SEE THERE IS NO SUBSIDISED COACH TRAVEL BEING GIVEN LIKE SPURS GOT.... YOU ARE ONE LITTLE FAT WANKER GIBBO. 👎 I PUT UP WHAT WE ARE ENTITLED TOO DAFT CUNT 👍15% IS 9,300....IF WE SELL THEM 3,700 WHICH I DOUBT... WE WILL GET MORE 👍WE WILL TAKE ABOUT 3,500 I RECKON.... SEE THERE IS NO SUBSIDISED COACH TRAVEL BEING GIVEN LIKE SPURS GOT.... YOU ARE ONE LITTLE FAT WANKER GIBBO. 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 099





Posts: 2 099 Re: 9,300 TICKETS !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:37 AM » Boro give the fans nothing. Going on a booze bus just need to sort tickets tomorrow. Logged