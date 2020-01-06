Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 11:15:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro Reserves  (Read 12 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 339



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 11:07:30 AM »
Mourinho: I think it is great for them to go to London, to our new stadium. The fans will show them the respect, Robbie scored so many goals for Tottenham and Jonathan scored the goal that gave Tottenham their last silverware, so the fans will show them respect, the same they did with Aaron Lennon came back with Burnley.

It is good for them, if they can take the second team, even better because we want to impress. They can show they like Tottenham by taking the second team!

When Woodgate was told about Mourinho's request for him to play his second team he instantly said: I don't have one!

 :chrisk:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 910


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:44 AM »
well he couldn't beat our scratch team yesterday so I can't see them beating our second string. :jowo7:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 