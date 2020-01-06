Steve Göldby



Mourinho: I think it is great for them to go to London, to our new stadium. The fans will show them the respect, Robbie scored so many goals for Tottenham and Jonathan scored the goal that gave Tottenham their last silverware, so the fans will show them respect, the same they did with Aaron Lennon came back with Burnley.It is good for them, if they can take the second team, even better because we want to impress. They can show they like Tottenham by taking the second team!When Woodgate was told about Mourinho's request for him to play his second team he instantly said: I don't have one!