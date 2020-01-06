Welcome,
January 06, 2020, 03:45:03 PM
Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
Topic: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 958
Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
Some on here will probably be offended
https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1214008610667155456
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 699
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
Absolutely brilliant.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Posts: 2 907
Re: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
calamity
Posts: 7 998
Re: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
Board's biggest snowflake projecting again
Good speech though, the part about the virtue signalling was extremely sentient, judging by the following speeches from several of the "stars"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 342
Re: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
Everything he said was brilliant. It's unlikely he will get booked for next year though, unfortunately.
nekder365
Posts: 271
Re: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch
His stand up is superb. Science is brilliant.
