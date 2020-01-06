Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 01:35:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ricky G intro at Golden Globes well worth a watch  (Read 103 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 958



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:55:54 AM »
Some on here will probably be offended

https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1214008610667155456
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 699


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:28 AM »
Absolutely brilliant.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 907


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:19 PM »
:like:
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 998


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:05:29 PM »
Board's biggest snowflake projecting again   mcl

Good speech though, the part about the virtue signalling was extremely sentient, judging by the following speeches from several of the "stars"  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 