Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 111





Posts: 1 111 Another mentally Ill individual shot in Germany « on: Today at 08:16:09 AM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51003868



Isn't it funny how if you go to doctor it can take weeks or months for you to be diagnosed with a mental condition but if you go on a knife attack screaming Allah Snackbar and holding a copy of the Koran, law enforcement and the media can diagnose you in hours?



Following on from two in France recently.Isn't it funny how if you go to doctor it can take weeks or months for you to be diagnosed with a mental condition but if you go on a knife attack screaming Allah Snackbar and holding a copy of the Koran, law enforcement and the media can diagnose you in hours? Logged