Author Topic: Woodgate disappointed to come out 1-1  (Read 126 times)
Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate to BBC Sport: "I'm really pleased. They gave everything they had. We were against a side who reached the Champions League final and have an unbelievable manager. So for us to go toe to toe with them, which we did at times, [was good]. I'm disappointed to come out 1-1.

"I wanted them to press higher [in the second half] and not be so deep. That was the key. We knew we'd get chances. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home.

"Jose Mourinho is an incredible manager. He made changes and got the result. I can learn from him. He's a fantastic person.

"We want to try to get to the next round. There's no point competing if you don't think you can win."

 :jowo5:
The Woodgate haters must be gutted around this moment in time.




Can wait to see my usual Woody hater at break time tomorrow  :jowo8:
Shows how far we have come and settled as a team  :like:
Fair play in that he said there will be ups and downs  :pope2:

I had my doubts but liking what im seeing  :jowo2:
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 10:34:41 PM
The Woodgate haters must be gutted around this moment in time.




Can wait to see my usual Woody hater at break time tomorrow  :jowo8:

Do these Woodgate haters:

- hate Woody regardless of what he does?
- only dislike him when performances, tactics and results are shite?

 :pd:
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:04:38 AM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 10:34:41 PM
The Woodgate haters must be gutted around this moment in time.




Can wait to see my usual Woody hater at break time tomorrow  :jowo8:

Do these Woodgate haters:

- hate Woody regardless of what he does?
- only dislike him when performances, tactics and results are shite?

 :pd:
YOU.DONT LIKE HIM 
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:06:29 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:04:38 AM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 10:34:41 PM
The Woodgate haters must be gutted around this moment in time.




Can wait to see my usual Woody hater at break time tomorrow  :jowo8:

Do these Woodgate haters:

- hate Woody regardless of what he does?
- only dislike him when performances, tactics and results are shite?

 :pd:
YOU.DONT LIKE HIM  

I am in the second camp you old undercracker-wearing drunken mong.

 












PS: I'm not a fan of him being a thick cunt like.

 
