Woodgate disappointed to come out 1-1 « on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 PM »



"I wanted them to press higher [in the second half] and not be so deep. That was the key. We knew we'd get chances. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home.



"Jose Mourinho is an incredible manager. He made changes and got the result. I can learn from him. He's a fantastic person.



"We want to try to get to the next round. There's no point competing if you don't think you can win."



